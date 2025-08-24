ContestsEvents
Top 5 “Quiet Cracking” Causing Things At Work

Bob Bronson
Can Candy Control Anxiety Attacks?

Have you ever had that feeling at work where you feel is though you are at your limit? If so, you were not alone, there was a new term for people who are secretly stressed. It is called quiet, cracking.

You're meeting all your deadlines, and on the surface it seems like you're fine.  But behind the scenes, you feel like you can't keep it up much longer.  According to a new poll, it's common now.

A company that does workplace training coined the term a few months ago.  They say it's a step above burnout, but you haven't hit the "quiet QUITTING" stage yet.  That's when you're doing the bare minimum to keep your job.

A new poll found if you ARE cracking, you're not alone . . . MOST of us are.  59% said they're currently quiet cracking, and another 20% said they were recently.  So that's almost 80% of all employees.

Here are the top five reasons people say it's happening:

1.  Too much work43% blame an excessive workload. Many companies, downsizing and shedding employees, most of us are doing more work than we were probably hired to do.

2.  Personal life stress, 40% It would take a very strong person to be able to constantly separate their work life from their personal life. Let’s be honest, we do bring our home life to the job.

3.  Bad management, 36% I work for people that you don’t respect or, conversely, they don’t respect you work and be difficult place to be.

4.  Repetitive work, 34% We are human beings not robots, if our job becomes Monday and and repetitive it won’t take long for you to start quiet cracking.

5.  Poor compensation, 31%.  Two more that just missed the top five are a lack of recognition (30%) and limited opportunities for growth (28%).

The top ways we cope with it are by taking time off, and looking for a new job.  62% of crackers say they're at least "somewhat likely" to leave their job in the next six months.

Bob Bronson
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
