Top 5 “Quiet Cracking” Causing Things At Work

Have you ever had that feeling at work where you feel is though you are at your limit? If so, you were not alone, there was a new term for people who are secretly stressed. It is called quiet, cracking.

You're meeting all your deadlines, and on the surface it seems like you're fine. But behind the scenes, you feel like you can't keep it up much longer. According to a new poll, it's common now.

A company that does workplace training coined the term a few months ago. They say it's a step above burnout, but you haven't hit the "quiet QUITTING" stage yet. That's when you're doing the bare minimum to keep your job.

A new poll found if you ARE cracking, you're not alone . . . MOST of us are. 59% said they're currently quiet cracking, and another 20% said they were recently. So that's almost 80% of all employees.

Here are the top five reasons people say it's happening:

1. Too much work. 43% blame an excessive workload. Many companies, downsizing and shedding employees, most of us are doing more work than we were probably hired to do.

2. Personal life stress, 40% It would take a very strong person to be able to constantly separate their work life from their personal life. Let’s be honest, we do bring our home life to the job.

3. Bad management, 36% I work for people that you don’t respect or, conversely, they don’t respect you work and be difficult place to be.

4. Repetitive work, 34% We are human beings not robots, if our job becomes Monday and and repetitive it won’t take long for you to start quiet cracking.

5. Poor compensation, 31%. Two more that just missed the top five are a lack of recognition (30%) and limited opportunities for growth (28%).