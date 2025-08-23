ContestsEvents
This Day in Rock History: August 23

Aug. 23 is a notable day in rock history, with milestones and memorable moments for artists such as Johnny Cash, The Who, and Queen.

Dan Teodorescu
English singer David Bowie performing at a live recording of 'The 1980 Floor Show' for the NBC 'Midnight Special' TV show
Photo by Jack Kay/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Aug. 23 is a notable day in rock history, with milestones and memorable moments for artists such as Johnny Cash, The Who, and Queen. These are some of the most important events that happened on this day throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are some of the standout musical milestones that made history on this day:

  • 1969: Johnny Cash's album At San Quentin started its four-week run at the top of the U.S. album chart. The album featured Cash's show at the San Quentin State Prison and served as a follow-up to a similarly themed album called At Folsom Prison.”
  • 1970: The Velvet Underground performed their final show with Lou Reed at Max's Kansas City in Manhattan, New York. Years later, they would reunite for a one-off performance at the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.
  • 1980: David Bowie's song “Ashes to Ashes” reached No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart. It was Bowie's second U.K. No. 1 and stayed at the top spot for two weeks.

Cultural Milestones

A huge part of rock's magic lies in the stories behind the music. These are some of the cultural highlights of this day:

  • 1946: The Who drummer, Keith Moon, was born. Widely considered to be one of the best drummers in rock history, he's also remembered for his eccentric lifestyle. While celebrating his birthday in 1967, Moon famously drove his Lincoln Continental into a swimming pool to avoid being caught behind the wheel by the police after he'd had a few drinks.
  • 1969: Freddie Bulsara made his live performance debut with the band Ibex at the Octagon Theatre in Bolton, U.K. Just a few years later, Bulsara would go on to take over the music world as Freddie Mercury, alongside his band Queen.
  • 2007: Queen guitarist Brian May received his doctorate in astrophysics from Imperial College London. He had studied math and physics there in the late 1960s but paused his academic career to focus on music.

Aug. 23 is an important day for many rock legends, with debuts, farewell performances, and historic milestones. Visit us tomorrow to discover some of the most important moments that happened on that day in rock history.

David Bowie, Johnny Cash, The Who
Dan TeodorescuWriter
