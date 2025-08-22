Netflix is now leaning all the way into astrology. That’s right—your streaming habit is officially in the stars.

They’ve launched something called Your Zodiac Watchlist, which basically means they’re going to blame your binge-watching on Mercury being in retrograde instead of your lack of self-control.

Cute.

Scorpios like me are “passionate, charismatic, seductive, and mysterious.” Translation? Psycho.

And the proof is in my queue.

My Netflix recs are basically a crime scene.

ou, Bloodline, Knives Out, Wicked Little Letters, Wednesday. Murder? Mayhem? Yes, please. Truth be told, I’ve watched them all and LOVED them. Which means one of two things: either I’m living up to my sign, or Netflix just thinks I’m one bad day away from starring in Dateline.

Leos, on the other hand, get The Crown and Bridgerton because they’re allegedly confident, loyal, and generous. Sure. Or maybe they just like costumes and people calling each other “Your Grace.” Virgos probably get documentaries about cleaning out sock drawers. Pisces? Rom-coms where everyone cries and hugs in the rain.

The kicker? You don’t even have to give Netflix your birth chart or rising sign. They’ve already sorted it all out. Which is hilarious, because half the time their regular algorithm is wrong anyway.

"Because you watched one rom-com in 2016, here’s 47 more.” Thanks, but no thanks, Netflix.

Still, I’ll admit it’s kind of fun. Astrology is basically personality Mad Libs. You can make anything fit. If you’re a Sagittarius who only watches Sharknado, well, congratulations—you’re adventurous. If you’re a Cancer who binges Selling Sunset, you’re just emotional about square footage.

So what does this mean for me, Scorpio queen of murder content? Either I’m dark and mysterious… or Netflix is just feeding my obsession. Either way, don’t judge me when my weekend plans involve pajamas, snacks, and another fictional homicide.