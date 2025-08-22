ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Netflix Thinks My Zodiac Sign Is a Murder Suspect

Netflix is now leaning all the way into astrology. That’s right—your streaming habit is officially in the stars. They’ve launched something called Your Zodiac Watchlist, which basically means they’re going…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
netflix

Zodiac wheel on blue background with moon and sun, astrology banner with 12 zodiac signs. Mystical horoscope vector pattern, magical esoteric universe illustration, esoteric hand drawing

Netflix is now leaning all the way into astrology. That’s right—your streaming habit is officially in the stars.

They’ve launched something called Your Zodiac Watchlist, which basically means they’re going to blame your binge-watching on Mercury being in retrograde instead of your lack of self-control.

Cute.

Scorpios like me are “passionate, charismatic, seductive, and mysterious.” Translation? Psycho.

And the proof is in my queue.

My Netflix recs are basically a crime scene.

ou, Bloodline, Knives Out, Wicked Little Letters, Wednesday. Murder? Mayhem? Yes, please. Truth be told, I’ve watched them all and LOVED them. Which means one of two things: either I’m living up to my sign, or Netflix just thinks I’m one bad day away from starring in Dateline.

Leos, on the other hand, get The Crown and Bridgerton because they’re allegedly confident, loyal, and generous. Sure. Or maybe they just like costumes and people calling each other “Your Grace.” Virgos probably get documentaries about cleaning out sock drawers. Pisces? Rom-coms where everyone cries and hugs in the rain.

The kicker? You don’t even have to give Netflix your birth chart or rising sign. They’ve already sorted it all out. Which is hilarious, because half the time their regular algorithm is wrong anyway.

"Because you watched one rom-com in 2016, here’s 47 more.” Thanks, but no thanks, Netflix.

Still, I’ll admit it’s kind of fun. Astrology is basically personality Mad Libs. You can make anything fit. If you’re a Sagittarius who only watches Sharknado, well, congratulations—you’re adventurous. If you’re a Cancer who binges Selling Sunset, you’re just emotional about square footage.

So what does this mean for me, Scorpio queen of murder content? Either I’m dark and mysterious… or Netflix is just feeding my obsession. Either way, don’t judge me when my weekend plans involve pajamas, snacks, and another fictional homicide.

Because honestly? If Netflix says it’s written in the stars, who am I to argue?

astrologyNetflixSigns
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
It's never too early to plan for winter, and even for the lucky few who are in warmer areas of the country, winters vary.
Human InterestFarmer’s Almanac Unveils Massachusetts Winter ForecastAnne Erickson
Anna Nordqvist of Sweden poses for a photo outside the Muirfield club house with the 2021 AIG Women’s Open trophy
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 22Michael Garaventa
Pumpkin spice latte
Human InterestPumpkin Spice Season Is Getting Earlier Every YearBob Bronson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect