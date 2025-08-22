Bruce Springsteen Shares Rare Outtake from ‘Born To Run’ Recording Sessions

Bruce Springsteen surprised fans today (August 22) with the release of "Lonely Night In The Park," a rare outtake from the recording sessions of Born To Run.



The track was released in honor of the classic Springsteen album turning 50 on August 25. In a statement from Sony Music via The Boss' official website, "Tracked during the legendary Record Plant sessions for 'Born to Run,' and heavily considered for album inclusion at the time, 'Lonely Night in the Park' arrives today in studio quality as it has never been heard before."