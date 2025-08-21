A literal description of the pregnancy term with a bread bun baking in an oven as seen with the door open

Well, this is rich: Mental Floss thinks people need a list of what not to put in an air fryer. Like toast. Soup. Pasta. Cupcakes.

Who exactly is out here ladling chowder into their Ninja?

Let’s be real. If you’re putting pasta in an air fryer, you don’t need cooking tips—you need a wellness check. Pasta without water? That’s just crunchy sadness.

And toast? It’s literally the job description of a toaster. You bought one. Use it.

Meanwhile, I love mine so much that the $2,000 oven I bought during my big kitchen renovation is basically a very fancy storage cabinet. No joke. Unless you’re feeding the Brady Bunch, big ovens are dumb.

Leafy greens in the air fryer?

Congratulations, you just made burnt lettuce confetti. Soup in there? Enjoy your electrical fire. And cupcakes? I’m sorry, what? That’s not dessert—that’s trauma.

Look, I get it.

They feel like magic. Toss in frozen fries, push a button, boom—crispy happiness. But they’re not sorcery. They’re just glorified, adorable little ovens. Use them for snacks. Chicken tenders. Heating up last night’s pizza.

But don’t use them as a Crock-Pot. Or a deep fryer. Or a bakery.

The real list of “things you should never cook in an air fryer” is simple: stuff that’s dumb.

And yes—pasta tops that list. Always.