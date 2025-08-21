ContestsEvents
Things You Should Never Cook in an Air Fryer

Lauren Beckham Falcone
air fryer

A literal description of the pregnancy term with a bread bun baking in an oven as seen with the door open

Well, this is rich: Mental Floss thinks people need a list of what not to put in an air fryer. Like toast. Soup. Pasta. Cupcakes.

Who exactly is out here ladling chowder into their Ninja?

Let’s be real. If you’re putting pasta in an air fryer, you don’t need cooking tips—you need a wellness check. Pasta without water? That’s just crunchy sadness.

And toast? It’s literally the job description of a toaster. You bought one. Use it.

Meanwhile, I love mine so much that the $2,000 oven I bought during my big kitchen renovation is basically a very fancy storage cabinet. No joke. Unless you’re feeding the Brady Bunch, big ovens are dumb.

Leafy greens in the air fryer?

Congratulations, you just made burnt lettuce confetti. Soup in there? Enjoy your electrical fire. And cupcakes? I’m sorry, what? That’s not dessert—that’s trauma.

Look, I get it.

They feel like magic. Toss in frozen fries, push a button, boom—crispy happiness. But they’re not sorcery. They’re just glorified, adorable little ovens. Use them for snacks. Chicken tenders. Heating up last night’s pizza.

But don’t use them as a Crock-Pot. Or a deep fryer. Or a bakery.

The real list of “things you should never cook in an air fryer” is simple: stuff that’s dumb.

And yes—pasta tops that list. Always.

So let’s stop pretending the air fryer is a one-appliance circus act. It’s great, but it’s not Hogwarts. Respect the basket, know its limits, and for the love of all things crispy, keep your pasta in the pot. Your air fryer deserves better.

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
