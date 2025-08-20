Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: August 22-August 24
Boston is full of action right now, which makes it a perfect time to do something new. There are a bunch of fun things happening if you're open to the idea. Between art workshops, dance parties, community dinners, performances, and more, there's no shortage of fun. Learn how to paint in watercolor, groove to your favorite songs from the past, or just put yourself out there to meet some new friends.
Watercolor by the Water
- What: Watercolor class overlooking Boston Harbor
- When: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Where: Jill Medvedow Grandstand, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston
- Cost: Free
Join Watercolor by the Water, a beginner-friendly, drop-in watercolor class, and let the beauty of Boston Harbor inspire your creativity. Led by Boston-based artist Lisa Goren, participants will be encouraged to get messy, embrace mistakes, and create something unique. This workshop is designed for adult audiences, welcoming all experience levels. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. This series is organized to accompany the "Stanley Whitney: How High the Moon" exhibition, offering a perfect blend of art and inspiration.
Dance Party Series: Old School Night
- What: A night of family-friendly movement and music
- When: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Where: City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston
- Cost: Free
The Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment presents the Dance Party Series, a three-part family-friendly celebration of music, movement, and cultural vibes on City Hall Plaza. Bop the night away with throwback hits when DJ Bruno celebrates the golden eras of dance music. All ages are welcome to enjoy a great night of rhythm, fun, and nostalgia with family and fellow attendees. Join the party and showcase your best moves while you listen to popular dance hits from the past.
100 Cities Project: Fighting Loneliness — Boston
- What: Social dinners with strangers to combat loneliness
- When: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at 8 p.m.
- Where: Various locations across Boston
- Cost: $12.51 after automatic discount applied
The 100 Cities Project: Fighting Loneliness brings together complete strangers for fun, social dinners at locally owned restaurants. Participants just sign up and the event organizers handle the rest, selecting the venue based on preferences. Each month, 25% of sales will support charity or GoFundMe pages. This is a chance to build real connections over a meal, not a singles event. After registration, participants fill out a brief questionnaire to help match them with the right group. The aim is to reduce loneliness and create community through authentic connections.
Other Events
Boston will host a variety of engaging events that offer something for everyone, from stirring symphonic performances to vibrant community gatherings. These events promise to captivate audiences with live music, cultural experiences, and lively entertainment:
- "Eroica" Symphony: Beethoven and Revolution: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 387 S. Washington Ave., Boston
- Haymarket: Friday, Aug. 22, and Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (recurring event) at Blackstone, North, and Hanover Streets, Boston
- Double Header Series: Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston