Four Ways We’re Making Ourselves Dumber Every Day

We're dumbing it down every day, according to Psychology Today. Yes, our brains are basically screaming for help, and we’re ignoring them.

Turns out, we are making ourselves dumber.

Yes. Dumber. Like “forget where you parked the car while you’re still sitting in it” levels of dumb.

Here are the top four offenders:

1. Treating your brain like a couch potato.
Your brain is not technically a muscle, but you should train it like one. Most people treat it like a Netflix account that just exists. Wrong. Studies show that even believing you can improve your brain makes it happen. Translation: your brain has FOMO. Feed it puzzles, books, or literally anything that isn’t scrolling TikTok for three hours.

2. Skipping sleep like it’s optional.
Sleep isn’t a luxury. It’s the charger for your brain. One bad night and suddenly you’re spelling “Wednesday” like it’s a riddle. Reaction times tank. Memory slips. Judgment? Nonexistent. If you’ve ever ordered Taco Bell at 2 a.m. and regretted it—blame the lack of sleep.

3. Drinking like you’re still in college.
Yes, alcohol makes you dumb while you’re drunk. But here’s the kicker: too much, too often, and you’re slowly long-term dumbing yourself down. Cheers to that, right? Your brain cells don’t think it’s funny.

4. Living in chaos.
Brains love structure. They want deadlines. They want order. But no—we procrastinate, binge reality shows, and convince ourselves we “work better under pressure.” Spoiler: we don’t. A 2021 study literally proved procrastination fries brain function. So maybe your planner isn’t a waste of money after all.

So yeah. Every day we’re basically sabotaging ourselves. The good news? None of this is rocket science. Sleep. Read. Drink less. Pretend you’re a Type-A for once. Your brain might thank you by helping you remember your passwords without hitting “Forgot Login” every five minutes.

