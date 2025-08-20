ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

British Man Rides 55 Rollercoasters In One Week

Talk about your childhood dreams, this guy has lived his dreams to the maximum extent, riding a ton of rollercoasters in a week. Is there any hobby or activity that…

Bob Bronson
Superman Escape Rollercoaster Ride Launched At Warner Bros Movie World
(Photo by Paul Broben/Getty Images)

Talk about your childhood dreams, this guy has lived his dreams to the maximum extent, riding a ton of rollercoasters in a week.

Is there any hobby or activity that you could set a world record for doing more than anyone else? For most of us that’s a tough one. Perhaps you can stay with the amusement park theme and find another ride that you enjoy. The Ferris wheel is always an easy one to enjoy and might offer an opportunity to set a record for staying on the longest.
The current record for the most time on a Ferris wheel is held by a man named Chris Scheetz. He spent 54 hours on on one with only 5 minute bathroom breaks every hour.
Tempted to record with the idea in mind of raising money for kids diagnosed with serious, chronic or life-threatening illnesses. He ended up raising raising over $70,000.

Non stop rollercoaster ride

 British amusement park enthusiast has broken the Guinness World Record for most roller coasters ridden in one week. Dean Stokes, 36, boarded 55 thrill rides across the UK and Ireland, surpassing the previous record of 30 set by Guinness. Stokes embarked on his week-long attempt starting at Brighton Palace Pier, ending at Thorpe Park in Surrey.

His original goal was to ride over 60 coasters, but weather forced the closure of two parks. Despite the setback, Stokes’ favorite coaster of the attempt was the Icon at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
He says his love of the “adrenaline rush” first developed as a teenager visiting theme parks. Stokes is now continuing his quest to ride every roller coaster in Britain and Ireland. Guinness has recognized him as the inaugural record holder for most coasters ridden in a single week. (UPI)

Find your ride

Maybe you can break open a Guinness book of world records, book and see what type of amusement ride park record you can break. There has to be some ride that you can do for hours and find yourself in the record books too.

Guiness Book of World Recordsrollercoaster
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
dumb
Human InterestFour Ways We’re Making Ourselves Dumber Every DayLauren Beckham Falcone
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England.
Human InterestFTC Sues Ticket Resale Sites Over Fake AccountsKayla Morgan
The end of the summer is the perfect time for a quick getaway that doesn't take much planning, but any season will do.
Human InterestThe Best Last-Minute Getaway in MassachusettsAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect