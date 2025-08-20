British Man Rides 55 Rollercoasters In One Week
Talk about your childhood dreams, this guy has lived his dreams to the maximum extent, riding a ton of rollercoasters in a week.
Is there any hobby or activity that you could set a world record for doing more than anyone else? For most of us that’s a tough one. Perhaps you can stay with the amusement park theme and find another ride that you enjoy. The Ferris wheel is always an easy one to enjoy and might offer an opportunity to set a record for staying on the longest.
The current record for the most time on a Ferris wheel is held by a man named Chris Scheetz. He spent 54 hours on on one with only 5 minute bathroom breaks every hour.
Tempted to record with the idea in mind of raising money for kids diagnosed with serious, chronic or life-threatening illnesses. He ended up raising raising over $70,000.
Non stop rollercoaster ride
British amusement park enthusiast has broken the Guinness World Record for most roller coasters ridden in one week. Dean Stokes, 36, boarded 55 thrill rides across the UK and Ireland, surpassing the previous record of 30 set by Guinness. Stokes embarked on his week-long attempt starting at Brighton Palace Pier, ending at Thorpe Park in Surrey.
His original goal was to ride over 60 coasters, but weather forced the closure of two parks. Despite the setback, Stokes’ favorite coaster of the attempt was the Icon at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
He says his love of the “adrenaline rush” first developed as a teenager visiting theme parks. Stokes is now continuing his quest to ride every roller coaster in Britain and Ireland. Guinness has recognized him as the inaugural record holder for most coasters ridden in a single week. (UPI)
Find your ride
Maybe you can break open a Guinness book of world records, book and see what type of amusement ride park record you can break. There has to be some ride that you can do for hours and find yourself in the record books too.