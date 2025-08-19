Woburn Residents on Alert Following Bobcat Sightings in Their Neighborhood

ContestsEvents
Michael Vyskocil
Bobcat

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Woburn residents are on edge after a homeowner captured video early on Friday, Aug. 15, of a bobcat near her house.

Laura Anamateros posted the video online. She explained that, having a home in southwest Florida, she had seen bobcats before and was easily able to identify the animal when it wandered near her house around 5 a.m.

Anamateros told 7 News Boston that she lives across the street from a wildlife conservation area and occasionally gets visits from coyotes.

Anamateros said she posted the video as a warning for pet owners to protect their dogs, cats, and other animals.

Nearby resident Chris Doyon said he spotted a bobcat around dusk on Thursday, Aug. 14.

According to a 7 News Boston report, a Woburn plumber and his son reported seeing a bobcat on Thursday, also around dusk. There is no confirmation whether all the reported sightings involve the same animal.

Bobcats are relatively common in central and western Massachusetts and have been migrating east into more populated areas of the state. 

They stand approximately twice as tall as an average house cat and are between 2 feet and 4 feet long. Adult males can weigh up to 40 pounds. Bobcats are generally afraid of humans. These predators are carnivores that prey on rabbits and rodents. 

Woburn
Michael VyskocilWriter
