Video Surfaces of More Than 100 People Illegally Riding Bikes on Boston Highways

Massachusetts State Police officials are investigating how more than 100 people rode bicycles, dirt bikes, and motorized scooters illegally through the streets of Boston on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Police confirmed they received several reports of dozens of individuals riding recklessly shortly after 2 p.m. The bikers originally traveled into the O'Neil Tunnel on Interstate 93, then headed south on the Zakim Bridge. They exited the highway at Government Center but then returned to I-93, according to police officials.

Video obtained by CBS News Boston WBZ-TV shows the bikers performing wheelies and other stunts as they ride toward a highway exit.

At one point, according to a report, the bikers exited the tunnel in the Seaport. Police said that the operator of one of the dirt bikes crashed into a police cruiser in the intersection of D Street and Summer Street. The rider abandoned the bike and fled from police, according to a press release. Police later confirmed that the bike was stolen.

Police said that a 22-year-old rider was arrested during the incident and is expected to face charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The individual was identified on Sunday, Aug. 17, as Adam Harrison of Winthrop. Harrison had been expected to be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 18, in South Boston District Court.

No official reports confirmed whether any other bikers were arrested. Police reported that they flew a helicopter over Boston throughout the day to observe the riders.