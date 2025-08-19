ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The 5 Most Stressful Conversations To Have On A Date

Dating can be extremely stressful these days with all the expectations bring to the table. A first date is the most stressful of all, you have invested time into meeting…

Bob Bronson
Beautiful woman looking bored at her date at the restaurant. Attractive woman looking unhappy and depressed over breakfast with her boyfriend. Breakup, relationship issues concept
Oleksandra Polishchuk/ Getty Images

Dating can be extremely stressful these days with all the expectations bring to the table. A first date is the most stressful of all, you have invested time into meeting this person and want it to be worth your while.

When you finally meet face to face after all the pre-screening you've done to see if there's any compatibility or chemistry, you're hoping for the best. It's a chance to ask some questions that maybe you didn't feel were appropriate in the before meet up stage.

Now that you have met up and gotten past the initial awkward conversation starters about the weather and the local sports team, it's time to get down to the nitty gritty and have deeper talks about each other.

If you're on the dating scene, you know some topics can have major implications on how you view that person.  Maybe it's politics . . . maybe it's animals and pets . . . maybe it's their favorite "Pokémon" character.

The Top 5 Most Stressful Topics to have with a date

1.  Relationship history: This is number one for a good reason, you have to open up about your past and that includes all that are significant. It also means you have to discuss why they didn't last and why you're here today. Be honest, but not brutal. Talking trash about your exes is a red flag. Keep it light and move on and for dang sure, don't ever say you wished it worked out!

2.  Sex: If this comes up you have to be honest about how you feel about it. Are you a sexual person? Is sex vitally important to you? It's crucial that you match up when it comes to this because it is time to be honest and open so there won't be any regrets down the road.

3.  Finances: Without divulging how much money you have or how much you make you need to assure the person that you are not in financial dire straits. Nobody wants to date someone that's in financial maelstrom because it will be a big factor in the success of your budding relationship

4.  Religious beliefs: Again be honest and open about your beliefs. Are you a religious person that is strict when it comes to how you live your life? Are you non religious and have no desire to be? People want to know not only your particular leanings, but how they affect your day to day life.

5.  Marriage: Do you want to be married? Is that what the so called "end game" is for you or do not care about getting married at all? Nobody wants to be strung along by someone with no intentions of getting married if they're in the market. This also include whether or not you want children as well.

Finances are generally more impactful for the younger generations . . . while "politics and current events" are more important to older folks. 

(Talker Research)

dateSingleStress
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
revenge
Human InterestRevenge: The Dos and Don’tsLauren Beckham Falcone
The exterior of an Olive Garden is seen on June 20, 2025
Human InterestOlive Garden Brings Back $13.99 All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Deal with New Spicy Sauce OptionDiana Beasley
Great Britain celebrate after winning the Gold medal match on penalties against the Netherlands during the Women's hockey Gold medal match between The Netherlands and Great Britain
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 19Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect