The 5 Most Stressful Conversations To Have On A Date

Dating can be extremely stressful these days with all the expectations bring to the table. A first date is the most stressful of all, you have invested time into meeting this person and want it to be worth your while.

When you finally meet face to face after all the pre-screening you've done to see if there's any compatibility or chemistry, you're hoping for the best. It's a chance to ask some questions that maybe you didn't feel were appropriate in the before meet up stage.

Now that you have met up and gotten past the initial awkward conversation starters about the weather and the local sports team, it's time to get down to the nitty gritty and have deeper talks about each other.

If you're on the dating scene, you know some topics can have major implications on how you view that person. Maybe it's politics . . . maybe it's animals and pets . . . maybe it's their favorite "Pokémon" character.

1. Relationship history: This is number one for a good reason, you have to open up about your past and that includes all that are significant. It also means you have to discuss why they didn't last and why you're here today. Be honest, but not brutal. Talking trash about your exes is a red flag. Keep it light and move on and for dang sure, don't ever say you wished it worked out!

2. Sex: If this comes up you have to be honest about how you feel about it. Are you a sexual person? Is sex vitally important to you? It's crucial that you match up when it comes to this because it is time to be honest and open so there won't be any regrets down the road.

3. Finances: Without divulging how much money you have or how much you make you need to assure the person that you are not in financial dire straits. Nobody wants to date someone that's in financial maelstrom because it will be a big factor in the success of your budding relationship

4. Religious beliefs: Again be honest and open about your beliefs. Are you a religious person that is strict when it comes to how you live your life? Are you non religious and have no desire to be? People want to know not only your particular leanings, but how they affect your day to day life.

5. Marriage: Do you want to be married? Is that what the so called "end game" is for you or do not care about getting married at all? Nobody wants to be strung along by someone with no intentions of getting married if they're in the market. This also include whether or not you want children as well.