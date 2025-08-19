Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series to Conclude in Boston Sept. 19-20

ContestsEvents
The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is making its return to Boston for a battleground finale in September.

During the athletic competition, men's and women's champions will be crowned. This event will be the first-ever women's final in the United States since the divisions launched in 2014, according to a Red Bull statement.

MassLive reported that the event begins on Friday, Sept. 19, and runs from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Athletes will compete in two rounds of diving. On Saturday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the third round of diving will take place, followed by the naming of the 2025 World Series champions.

This year's event will have a different format, as Boston moves from hosting a season opener to the final competition. Every dive will determine who secures the coveted King Kahekili Trophy. This prize will come back to the United States for the first time since the 2010 finale took place in Hawaii, where the sport originated.

The 2025 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series finale will include the following elite competitors:

  • Molly Carlson (Canada) finished as the runner-up in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series for the past three seasons.
  • Nelli Chukanivska (Ukraine) is the youngest athlete to receive a permanent ticket in the event series' history.
  • Carlos Gimeno (Spain) won a 2025 stop in Italy and plans to arrive in Boston with a hunger for competition.
  • Rhiannan Iffland (Australia) is an eight-time World Series Champion and unrivaled queen of cliff diving.

Wildcard entries include Gary Hunt (France), a 10-time World Series Champion, and Jonathan Paredes (Mexico), a fan favorite.

According to MassLive, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series began in 2009. Since then, male and female athletes have had opportunities to compete at various tour stops, performing heart-stopping dives from heights of up to 90 feet for men and 70 feet for women.

Michael VyskocilWriter
