MSPCA-Angell Waives Adoption Fees to Find New Homes for Shelter Dogs Aug. 18-24

MSPCA-Angell and six additional animal support organizations across Massachusetts want to rehome dozens of dogs by waiving adoption fees for one week.

The adoption event, called Mutt-chkins, will run from Monday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 24. During this time, adoption fees will be waived for all dogs ages 1 and older.

This month's adoption initiative comes on the heels of a substantial animal population increase at MSPCA-Angell shelters, said Jamie Garabedian, project manager in the MSPCA-Angell's Animal Protection Division.

"In the last month alone, we've brought in more than 1,200 pets through local surrenders, out-of-state transports, and as strays," she said in a statement to NewsCenter 5 WCVB. "That also includes transfers from local shelters — some of which are members of the MASS (Massachusetts Animal Shelter Support) coalition — who are also seeing increases in their populations that they need help with."

According to the MSPCA-Angell, four of MSPCA-Angell's shelters — in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod — are taking part in the adoption event.

Additionally, the following MASS coalition partners are supporting the effort:

The non-coalition organizations Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts (APCSM) and Baypath Humane Society are also teaming up to help the cause.