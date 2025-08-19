ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

MSPCA-Angell Waives Adoption Fees to Find New Homes for Shelter Dogs Aug. 18-24

MSPCA-Angell and six additional animal support organizations across Massachusetts want to rehome dozens of dogs by waiving adoption fees for one week. The adoption event, called Mutt-chkins, will run from…

Michael Vyskocil
going for a walk with two beautiful dogs

Stock Photo

MSPCA-Angell and six additional animal support organizations across Massachusetts want to rehome dozens of dogs by waiving adoption fees for one week.

The adoption event, called Mutt-chkins, will run from Monday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 24. During this time, adoption fees will be waived for all dogs ages 1 and older.

This month's adoption initiative comes on the heels of a substantial animal population increase at MSPCA-Angell shelters, said Jamie Garabedian, project manager in the MSPCA-Angell's Animal Protection Division.

"In the last month alone, we've brought in more than 1,200 pets through local surrenders, out-of-state transports, and as strays," she said in a statement to NewsCenter 5 WCVB. "That also includes transfers from local shelters — some of which are members of the MASS (Massachusetts Animal Shelter Support) coalition — who are also seeing increases in their populations that they need help with."

According to the MSPCA-Angell, four of MSPCA-Angell's shelters — in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod — are taking part in the adoption event.

Additionally, the following MASS coalition partners are supporting the effort: 

The non-coalition organizations Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts (APCSM) and Baypath Humane Society are also teaming up to help the cause.

Learn more information about the Mutt-chkins dog adoption event on the MSPCA-Angell website.

DogsMassachusettsmspcaPets
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Red Bull Cliff Diving Boston
Local NewsRed Bull Cliff Diving World Series to Conclude in Boston Sept. 19-20Michael Vyskocil
JJ Abrams
Local NewsJ.J. Abrams to Film New Movie in ProvidenceMichael Vyskocil
Damaged in heavy car accident vehicles after collision on city street crash site. Road safety and insurance concept.
Local NewsHealey Wants to Open Mass. Drivers’ Crash Reports to the Public AgainMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect