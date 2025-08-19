J.J. Abrams to Film New Movie in Providence

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: J.J. Abrams attends the 40th Anniversary Screening of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” during Opening Night at the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)

A new J.J. Abrams movie will begin filming in Providence during the week of Aug. 18.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Jenna Ortega, and Glen Powell, Ghostwriter began production on Monday, Aug. 18, according to NBC 10 WJAR.

According to NBC 10 Boston, road closures will be in place to coordinate with the filming schedule.

Additionally, from 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, to 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, the Point Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic, WJAR reports.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee welcomed the news of the production. The governor told WJAR that he believes Rhode Island makes an appealing setting for motion pictures, describing how the state delivers history, scenic wonders, and supportive communities.

“This production is a valuable opportunity to showcase Rhode Island, support our local economy, and reinforce our growing role in the film industry,” McKee said in a statement to WJAR.

"We're proud to welcome a Warner Brothers production that will showcase our state's beauty and growing place in the film industry," McKee later wrote on X. "Big things are reel-ly happening here."

Steven Feinberg, executive director of the Rhode Island Film & TV Office, heralded Warner Bros. creating its newest production in the state, without explicitly naming Abrams as the director.