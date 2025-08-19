Healey Wants to Open Mass. Drivers’ Crash Reports to the Public Again

Gov. Maura Healey is advocating for the records of drivers' violations and crashes to be opened to the public again in Massachusetts.

Her proposal, released as part of a supplemental budget she filed during the week of Aug. 11, would repeal a state law that blocked outside review of these reports. If approved, Healey's proposal would require an amendment to the Work and Family Mobility Act. This legislation allows an immigrant to apply for a learner's permit, take a driving test, and receive a driver's license without having to prove they are in the United States legally.

The state law, which was adopted in July 2023, intended to prevent federal authorities from using drivers' records to assess immigration status. However, the law also enabled the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles to discontinue releasing driver histories of crashes and violations.

In a statement shared with media sources, including the Boston Globe, Healey said her proposal will bring back the practice of allowing the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles to release records of crashes and motor vehicle violations.

“I do not believe that this basic information, which has been regularly provided for decades, was intended to be withheld under the law,” Healey said. “This (proposed) change will make this information available for disclosure once again, while continuing safeguards to protect drivers' privacy and security.”

According to the Globe, Healey's proposal would make driving histories, which include a list of citations, become public records. The Registry would need to redact information such as home addresses and Social Security numbers under the proposal to maintain privacy. This change, however, must be approved by the Legislature.