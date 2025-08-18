ContestsEvents
Time-Warp Travel Is The New Extreme Tripping

I love wild travel ideas. You know those crazy enthusiasts who fly somewhere just for dinner? I know one. She hopped across the pond to England. Just for dinner at…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
travel

Shot of attractive young woman enjoying road trip on a summer day. Happy young female raising her hand out of the car window.

I love wild travel ideas. You know those crazy enthusiasts who fly somewhere just for dinner? I know one. She hopped across the pond to England. Just for dinner at a fancy restaurant.

And she flew back home the next day. Zero regrets.

Once, I did something similar. I flew to Paris for a weekend. I was young. Jet lag didn’t matter. I bounced off the plane wide-eyed. No sleep, just croissants. I was invincible. Travel was my jam!

That’s why I love extreme day-tripping. It’s bold, cheeky and kind of wild. And you don’t even need to leave the States—or Boston. Here are three nuts, but doable, extreme day-trip ideas from Boston.

1. New York City in a day.
Early flight or high-speed train at dawn. Walk through Times Square. Grab a slice. Hit Central Park. Jump on the train or plane back late. You’ll collapse into bed at home. But you’ll have ticked off NYC in a day.

2. Portland, Maine, lightning edition.
Drive or take a quick flight, grab lobster roll, hit the waterfront. Maybe walk the pier. Then head home before dinner. Fishermen’s Wharf in the morning. Boston in time for prime-time TV.

3. Mont-Tremblant, Québec (or Montreal splash).
Early flight or drive north. Ski or hike if it’s winter or summer. Eat poutine. Snap maple-leaf selfies. Then head back. Bonus: the French Canadian vibes feel like you’re in Europe for a day.

That’s day-tripping for you. It’s daring. Also silly. And ridiculously fun.

The way travel should be.

You’re basically a superhero—with travel points. Do it on a whim. Shove jet lag out the window. Because the thrill of “I went there and came home alive” is delicious.

Life’s short. Travel wild.

