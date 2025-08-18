The Top Things We All Forget to Pack

Getting ready for a trip and packing a suitcase before leaving; accessories, clothing and personal items on a desktop, travel and vacations concept

Every time I pack for a trip, I swear I’m going to be organized. I make a list, lay out my clothes and congratulate myself for remembering travel-size shampoo. And then I get to my destination and realize I forgot something crucial. Turns out, I’m not alone—Reddit users have spilled their tragic little travel fails, and the results are both hilarious and horrifying.

JustCover has revealed the top items people most commonly forget to pack.

Let’s start with the worst offender: medication. Yep. People out here just raw-dogging life without their prescriptions. Sixty-six mentions made it the number one forgotten item. Folks have admitted to leaving behind things like EpiPens. EpiPens! That’s not just an “oops.” That’s a “hope you enjoy your impromptu vacation at the ER.”

Number two packing fail is hairbrushes, which makes sense. Who hasn’t frantically tried to finger-comb their hair into something that vaguely resembles “vacation chic”? Then comes underwear. Fifty-five mentions. Fifty-five people walking around Europe recycling yesterday’s pair. Respect.

Other hot misses: chargers (what good is a phone if it dies in a café in Rome?), contact lenses (fun until you can’t see the Colosseum), and toothbrushes (hello, hotel gift shop with the $8 single-use toothbrush). Socks and pajamas also made the list, because apparently people think sleeping nude is a sustainable lifestyle. Spoiler: it’s not when you’re in a chilly Airbnb.

And yes, passports showed up on the list too. That’s right—people have made it all the way to the airport only to realize their literal ticket to ride is sitting at home on the kitchen counter. Honestly, that’s bold.

So, how do you stop yourself from joining this packing hall of shame?

Experts have some tips. Make a personalized packing checklist. Not the one from Pinterest. Your own. Update it after every trip so it evolves with your questionable habits. Stick a Post-it note on your front door with “PASSPORT. MEDS. CHARGER.” in all caps. Treat it like the holy trinity.

Also—take a video of yourself unpacking after a trip. Future you will thank past you when you’re staring into a half-packed suitcase wondering what’s missing.

Oh, and create a “permanent essentials kit.” Toss a spare toothbrush, charger, and underwear in a little bag that lives in your suitcase. It’s like an emergency kit, but instead of saving your life, it just saves your dignity.