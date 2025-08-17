ContestsEvents
6 Weird Ways To Fit Exercises In Your Day

We all know by now that it is vital to get our exercises in during the course of a day. Maybe you were too busy to go to a gym,…

Bob Bronson
We all know by now that it is vital to get our exercises in during the course of a day. Maybe you were too busy to go to a gym, jog, or ride a bike, but there are little things that you can do to get health benefits.

Turns out that we do a lot of common things during the day that count as exercises. The idea is to make the most of whatever you are doing during the course of the day. That might mean that while you are at work, maybe you should take the stairs instead of the elevator.

CNN Health did a list of 14 ways to move more each day.  There were some exercises that are not typically associated with having health benefits, but can offer you plenty.

Here are 6 Weird Ways to get exercise in

1.  Do some squats while heating up food in the microwave.  Even if it's for 30 seconds, it adds up . . . and you've already got a built-in timer. It sure beats just watching your food go in circles.

2.  Pick a favorite show and make yourself work out whenever you watch it.  The downside is it might soon become your LEAST favorite show. You can watch it standing up instead of sitting on the couch.

3.  Do calf raises while brushing your teeth.  Like the microwave one, it's about putting that wasted time to good use. If you brush your teeth for the recommended 2 minutes, you can multi task and get something out of it.

4.  Don't sit when you're on the phone.  You might have to if it's a work call and you're on your computer.  But if you're just catching up with a friend, pace around your home, or go outside and get a walk in.

5.  Carry your groceries to your car.  That one makes sense if you can carry them all at once.  Consider it a chance to carry weights through the parking lot. Especially if you have some heavy bags.

6.  Rush through your chores.  A recent study actually backed that one up.  Things like vacuuming faster or hustling when you take out the trash can boost your heart rate and count as a mini-workout. 

(CNN)

exercisefitnessHealth
