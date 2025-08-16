ContestsEvents
Here Are The Top 5 Summer Camp Activities We Loved As Kids

Most of us attended a summer camp when we were young and have both fond and not so fond memories from it. maybe the first time that you were shipped…

Bob Bronson
Most of us attended a summer camp when we were young and have both fond and not so fond memories from it. maybe the first time that you were shipped off you felt lonely and homesick (especially if you went alone). Sleeping in a camp bunk can be a very daunting experience for a kid who has never slept anywhere but their home or friends and family's.

Summer camp is still pretty popular but not as much as they were back in the 50's, 60's 70's and 80's. There was a time when it was a matter of where and how long would you go as opposed to if you were going.

I recall going to a bible summer camp back in the 70's where the entire week was spent doing bible studies and arts and crafts. All we wanted to do was jump in the lake and float on an inflatable raft, but that was only after we finished learning about all Jesus did for us.

Not that I was opposed to learning about the "good book" , but any 11 year old would rather do any activity rather than sitting in a lodge hearing another gospel story. Truth be told, they did let us have some fun and do summer camp activities and I remember them fondly to this day. There's nothing like sleeping in a cottage with 20 other boys that have way too much energy to burn off.

When asked 44% of Americans say they went to an overnight summer camp at least once as a kid.  39% also did day camps, where they came home each day.

The poll asked people what their favorite and least favorite summer camp activities were. 

Here are the 5 things we enjoyed the most

1.  Swimming.  15% said it was their favorite summer camp activity.

2.  Hiking, 14%. An activity that you can do throughout your life.

3.  Arts and crafts, 14%. Synonymous with summer camp. Most kids bring back something they made for mom and dad.

4.  Horseback riding, 8%. For the lucky few who had the opportunity to get on a horse.

5.  Team sports, 8%. Softball, kickball and so many other team sports are played at summer camp.

Bob Bronson
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
