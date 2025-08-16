Here Are The Top 5 Summer Camp Activities We Loved As Kids

Boy and girl on inflatable ice cream float in outdoor swimming pool of tropical resort. Summer vacation with kids. Swim aids and wear for children. Water toys. Little child floating on colorful raft.

Most of us attended a summer camp when we were young and have both fond and not so fond memories from it. maybe the first time that you were shipped off you felt lonely and homesick (especially if you went alone). Sleeping in a camp bunk can be a very daunting experience for a kid who has never slept anywhere but their home or friends and family's.

Summer camp is still pretty popular but not as much as they were back in the 50's, 60's 70's and 80's. There was a time when it was a matter of where and how long would you go as opposed to if you were going.

I recall going to a bible summer camp back in the 70's where the entire week was spent doing bible studies and arts and crafts. All we wanted to do was jump in the lake and float on an inflatable raft, but that was only after we finished learning about all Jesus did for us.

Not that I was opposed to learning about the "good book" , but any 11 year old would rather do any activity rather than sitting in a lodge hearing another gospel story. Truth be told, they did let us have some fun and do summer camp activities and I remember them fondly to this day. There's nothing like sleeping in a cottage with 20 other boys that have way too much energy to burn off.

When asked 44% of Americans say they went to an overnight summer camp at least once as a kid. 39% also did day camps, where they came home each day.

The poll asked people what their favorite and least favorite summer camp activities were.

Here are the 5 things we enjoyed the most

1. Swimming. 15% said it was their favorite summer camp activity.

2. Hiking, 14%. An activity that you can do throughout your life.

3. Arts and crafts, 14%. Synonymous with summer camp. Most kids bring back something they made for mom and dad.

4. Horseback riding, 8%. For the lucky few who had the opportunity to get on a horse.