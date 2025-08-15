Win Billy Idol Tickets All Week Long!

Ready to crank up the volume on your summer? 105.7 WROR is giving you the chance to see Billy Idol and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts live in concert on Saturday, August 23rd — and we’re making it easy to win your way in.

All this week, we’re dropping code words at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm (Friday's last code word will be at 12pm). Every time you hear one, just come back to this page, enter the word, and click Submit. That’s it.

If you win, you'll be heading to a night packed with the high-energy, no-holds-barred rock that only Billy Idol and Joan Jett can deliver.

The more code words you catch, the more chances you have of winning!

Here’s What You Need To Know:

Concert Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

