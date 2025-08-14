Newport Hosts Grand ‘Gilded Age’ Finale. Season 4 Confirmed

The Preservation Society of Newport County (PSNC) regaled local fans of HBO's The Gilded Age with a special screening of the program's season 3 finale on Sunday, Aug. 10. The crowd of thousands gathered on the grounds of The Elms to celebrate the series, which shines a spotlight on the crown jewels of Newport.

Steven Feinberg, executive director of the Rhode Island Film and Television Office, discussed how his office helped bringing the production to Newport. He said he informed HBO that Newport has more Gilded Age mansions per capita than any other area and detailed for the audience how he worked in partnership with Trudy Coxe, CEO of PSNC, to coordinate the use of the Gilded Age mansions for the show's production.

Homes used in the production of the series included The Breakers, The Elms, Marble House, Chateau sur-Mer, Rosecliff, Hunter House, and Kingscote.

Series creator Julian Fellowes also spoke to the crowd via a video message. He promoted the fact that filming in 2024 created more than 2,200 jobs for local cast, crew, and extras during the production's stay in Newport, according to a What's Up Newp report.

The Boys & Girls Club of Newport County also received a special acknowledgment at the screening. The youth organization received site visits and food donations during The Gilded Age's production visit to Newport.