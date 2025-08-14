New Commuter Ferry Stop Opens in Boston. Here’s Where to Find It

A new commuter ferry stop has opened for passengers traveling to and from Boston's Seaport.

Mayor Michelle Wu held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 12, and rode the ferry from the Seaport. The new ferry stop is at Pier 10 in the Raymond L. Marine Park on Drydock Avenue. It connects North Station to the South Boston Waterfront, according to a statement provided by the city to WickedLocal.com.

Commuters can ride the ferry between Pier 10, Fan Pier, and North Station (Lovejoy Wharf), the city said. Passengers can also take the ferry between East Boston and Fan Pier, which is served by a different route. Pier 10 is close to several attractions and venues, including the Thomas Michael Menino Convention and Exhibition Center and Flynn Cruiseport Boston.

The Seaport Ferry operates Monday through Friday throughout the year during the morning and evening commutes. A one-way ticket is $5 per passenger. The schedule of morning and afternoon ferry stops is available on the Seaport Ferry website.

The Seaport Ferry, which is operated separately from the MBTA, was created by the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (MCCA) and the Seaport Transportation Management Association, the city clarified in a statement.

Seaport Ferry is the product of a public-private partnership funded in part by private companies based in Boston's Seaport.