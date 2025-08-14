New Bedford Firefighters Raise the Alarm About Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

New Bedford firefighters have mounted a public awareness campaign about the fire dangers posed by the improper use of lithium-ion batteries.

New Bedford Fire Chief Brian Medieros referenced a fire call along Ashland Place in New Bedford that involved lithium-ion batteries. Residents contacted 911 after smoke rising from the basement activated their Ring cameras.

"We received 911 calls from the occupants saying they had smoke in their basement," Medieros said in a statement shared with NBC 10 News WJAR. "They [firefighters] found multiple lithium-ion batteries in the charging area of the basement that caught fire and created a smoke condition."

Fire crews discovered that the lithium-ion batteries were left unattended and plugged in overnight. The batteries, which can be found in charging devices for phones, laptops, and some larger items like electric bikes, can create a fire danger.

"In 2024, there were 129 or 139 fires involved with lithium-ion batteries just in Massachusetts alone," Medieros added.