ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New Bedford Firefighters Raise the Alarm About Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

New Bedford firefighters have mounted a public awareness campaign about the fire dangers posed by the improper use of lithium-ion batteries. New Bedford Fire Chief Brian Medieros referenced a fire…

Michael Vyskocil
A fire jacket hangs next to an instrument panel on a fire truck in the fire station garage

Stock Photo

New Bedford firefighters have mounted a public awareness campaign about the fire dangers posed by the improper use of lithium-ion batteries.

New Bedford Fire Chief Brian Medieros referenced a fire call along Ashland Place in New Bedford that involved lithium-ion batteries. Residents contacted 911 after smoke rising from the basement activated their Ring cameras.

"We received 911 calls from the occupants saying they had smoke in their basement," Medieros said in a statement shared with NBC 10 News WJAR. "They [firefighters] found multiple lithium-ion batteries in the charging area of the basement that caught fire and created a smoke condition."

Fire crews discovered that the lithium-ion batteries were left unattended and plugged in overnight. The batteries, which can be found in charging devices for phones, laptops, and some larger items like electric bikes, can create a fire danger.

"In 2024, there were 129 or 139 fires involved with lithium-ion batteries just in Massachusetts alone," Medieros added.

Anthony Poente, the public fire and safety educator for the New Bedford Fire Department, urges members of the public to be mindful about the types of chargers they're using for the batteries. "Especially looking at after-market chargers, make sure it's for that product," he stressed.

New Bedford
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Doug Flutie
Local NewsFormer Boston College, Patriots Player to Pitch for Brockton Rox on Aug. 21Michael Vyskocil
Hands holding lager light foamy big beer glasses and clinking. Two friends sitting in bar and drinking alcohol drinks. Concept of Beer Fest, party, celebration, taste, national traditions.
Local NewsConcord Slates Public Hearing on Possible ‘Social District’ for SeptemberMichael Vyskocil
New Commuter Ferry Stop Opens in Boston. Here’s Where to Find It
Local NewsNew Commuter Ferry Stop Opens in Boston. Here’s Where to Find ItMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect