Here’s How Much It Costs To Have Lots Of Friends

Who knew having so many friends could be so expensive? It turns out that the more friends you have the more money you’ll spend.

It is always preferable to have lots of friends rather than be a loner that has money in the bank. What is life all about? Are you supposed to hoard your money instead of enjoying life with others?

No, you should have a well balanced life that leaves you fulfilled with all aspects. That includes a rewarding job, a family that loves you and as many friends as you can make.

All this being said, he shouldn’t have to worry about spending all your money on your friends. There has to be things that you can do together that are more economical. You don’t always have to break the Bank to have a good time with friends.

Friendly budget

It seems that it is mostly people under 40 that struggle, the most with spending too much money on friends. That is the time of your life when you probably have the most friends you’ll ever have. Maybe you want to college and still have friends from there, or even your high school. At this age, you also collect a lot of work, friends, especially people who were single, and looking for things to do.

And that is the exact reason that having a lot of friends is a budget buster.

Who spends the most on friends?

A new poll of Gen Z'ers and Millennials found that having friends costs an average of $250 a month.

That's money spent on brunches, dinners, bar nights, and general hangs. The average for men is $296, and for women $208.

44% have skipped a major event with friends because of the cost, and one in four say social spending makes it hard to save any money.

But the pressure to meet up is just too much for a lot of younger adults. 24% say they'd feel left out if they couldn't do what their friends were doing because they couldn't afford it.