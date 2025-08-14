Former Boston College, Patriots Player to Pitch for Brockton Rox on Aug. 21

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 09: Boston College Eagles alumnus Doug Flutie #22 looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Alumni Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

He's known for his prowess on the football field, but an NFL star will soon be testing his mettle on the baseball diamond.

Former Boston College and Patriots quarterback Doug Flutie will debut with the Brockton Rox today, Thursday, Aug. 21. Flutie will throw out the first pitch and pitch to a live batter later in the game.

The Brockton Rox also announced that Doug Flutie Night will be held on Thursday, noting that the former quarterback will be available to sign autographs. Thursday's game will start at 7 p.m., with Flutie making an appearance at 6:45 p.m.

Although Thursday's game will be the first time Flutie will face a live batter in a professional baseball game, it won't be his first opportunity to pitch. He previously tossed a ceremonial pitch before a spring training game in 2014.

According to a MassLive report, Flutie was a student at Natick High School before attending Boston College. There, he set a program record for career passing yards with 10,579 yards attained. Flutie also won the Heisman Trophy with the Eagles in 1984 and had his No. 22 jersey retired by the team. In 2007, Flutie was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Flutie spent a brief time with the USFL before playing for two seasons with the Chicago Bears. Following his career with the Bears, Flutie spent two and a half years in New England before he transferred to the Canadian Football League.