Could Retiring Acelas Be the Bedrock for Possible Rail Service Between Boston and Providence?

398417 01: An Acela Express train sits parked December 10, 2001 at South Station in Boston Massachusetts. Amtrak recently added a ninth daily Express train to New York and Washington in response to the needs of travelers who are using the train versus other modes of transportation. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

During the week of July 28, Amtrak announced its highly anticipated new Acela trains would start running on Aug. 28. Could the current Acela fleet serve a new purpose after that point?

Writing for the Boston Globe, Alan Wirzbicki wonders if these trains could be used to resurrect an idea for a Boston-to-Providence rail commuter line.

The idea for such a line was first floated in 2019, when the T stated it was exploring the concept of leasing electric locomotives to run on the route, which already has overhead wires that can supply power to the trains. Costs and operating conditions, however, scuttled the idea.

Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams revealed what Amtrak plans to do with the first-generation Acelas: “Amtrak will decommission the FirstGen Acela trainsets per our current fleet decommissioning process, which includes disposing of the trainsets safely per all applicable regulations and allows for private organizations to acquire.”

Wirzbicki believes that providing a faster commuter rail service between Boston and Providence would boost the economy of both locations, given that Providence, with its lower cost for housing, would be more accessible for those who want to work in Boston.

“Amtrak trains do provide that speedy service now, but the timetable isn't very convenient for someone who wants to live in Providence and commute to Boston,” he observed. “Tickets are also often much more expensive than the T's $12.25 one-way fare.”

The disadvantage of using express commuter rail trains, however, is that if they were to replace current Providence Line departures, fewer trains would be available for commuters in suburban Massachusetts local stops, such as Attleboro and Mansfield.

Moreover, adding express service could lead to capacity issues at Boston's South Station, making implementing a plan of this type challenging.