Concord Slates Public Hearing on Possible ‘Social District’ for September

Imagine getting your cocktail to go from your favorite Concord dining establishment. City leaders are considering this possibility by establishing a "social district" under a new state law.

On Monday, Aug. 11, the Concord City Council voted to schedule a public hearing in September on the proposal. Creating the "social district" would allow adults to purchase to-go alcoholic beverages and enjoy them in specifically designated outdoor areas.

The New Hampshire state law, which becomes effective next month, allows cities and towns to set up social districts and determine their boundaries, hours, and rules.

Drinks must be served to patrons in non-glass containers, and clear signage would be needed to mark the district's boundaries.

Tim Sink, president and CEO of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, told News 9 WMUR that the "social district" concept could help support downtown events and attract more visitors to Concord.

“The thing about Concord is that we love festivals up here, and we have Market Days. We have the Multicultural Festival; we have things in the fall all year round,” Sink said. “This is enabling legislation that's just going to create an atmosphere where we can have a greater social presence, attract more people, and do so in a way that's responsible and fun for everyone.”

Jessica Martin is the executive director of Intown Concord, the nonprofit that hosts Market Days and other events downtown. Speaking with News 9, Martin said her organization is interested in learning more about the proposal but wonders how it would impact liability "and how that could affect different people," she explained.

If Concord City Councilors vote to advance the idea after September's public hearing, the question about establishing the social space could be presented to voters on the citywide ballot in November.