Checking Out of a Hotel Is for Old People According to Gen Z

Gen Z has decided that checking out of a hotel is a “Boomer thing.”As a Gen Xer, I feel personally attacked. A TikTok girl posted herself just… walking out of…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Gen Z has decided that checking out of a hotel is a “Boomer thing.”
As a Gen Xer, I feel personally attacked.

A TikTok girl posted herself just… walking out of a hotel. No stop at the front desk. No key drop. Just straight to the parking lot like she was escaping a crime scene. Caption? Older generations: This is how you check out. You just walk out.”

She says the front desk doesn’t need to know. Doesn’t need your room key. Doesn’t need your charming small talk about how the pillows were “too fluffy.”

Technically? She’s not wrong.
Etiquette-wise? Prepare for battle in the comments section.

Former hotel staff chimed in.

Please, for the love of fresh towels, tell someone you’re leaving. It helps them clean sooner. It might even get the next person into their room early. Humanity. Remember that?

Then there’s Team “What’s the Difference?” They say, if you’re leaving at checkout time, why bother? You paid. You’re out. Done.

And, of course, the Boomer Contingent says you should always check out in person. Something about receipts, charges, and “knowing where you stand in this world.” (Receipts are now emailed, but sure, grandpa.)

Me? I’m solidly in the “Just Leave” camp. I never check out. I’m a Gen Xer. We survived dial-up internet and sunburns without SPF. We’re not wasting precious life minutes explaining to a stranger that we’re leaving a room they can clearly see is empty.

Except… in Scotland.
I did it there. Walked up to the desk, announced I was checking out. Because I didn’t know the rules. And I didn’t want to spark some sort of international incident involving me, a Scottish innkeeper, and a stern lecture about “protocol.”

So yes. In America? I’m a ghost. In Scotland? I’m the picture of manners.

Checking out is now apparently a generational personality test. Gen Z struts. Boomers queue. Gen X? We do whatever we want.

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
