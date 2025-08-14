Stevie Nicks & Lindsey Buckingham: Hear First Two Remastered Singles from ‘Buckingham Nicks’

Both "Crying In The Night" and "Don't Let Me Down" are available for streaming, and the album is available for pre-order/pre-save in a variety of formats and platforms here.



Physical copies of the album will feature new liner notes of an exclusive interview with Buckingham and Nicks conducted by David Fricke. Nicks is quoted in the liner notes saying, "We knew what we had as a duo, two songwriters that sang really well together. And it was a very natural thing, from the beginning." Buckingham added, " ... It stands up in a way you hope it would, by these two kids who were pretty young to be doing that work."



Buckingham Nicks, the album, famously flopped upon its initial release. However, the album was eventually heard by Mick Fleetwood, and it eventually led to Buckingham and Nicks joining Fleetwood Mac. The rest, as they say, is history.