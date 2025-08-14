ContestsEvents
Stevie Nicks & Lindsey Buckingham: Hear First Two Remastered Singles from ‘Buckingham Nicks’

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac perform on NBC's "Today" at the NBC's TODAY Show on October 9, 2014 in New York, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Before joining Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were the duo known as Buckingham Nicks. Their long-out-of-print self-titled 1973 album is finally getting the reissue treatment with a re-release on September 19. Before then, fans can preview two re-released singles: "Crying In The Night" and "Don't Let Me Down."

"Crying In The Night"

"Don't Let Me Down"

Both "Crying In The Night" and "Don't Let Me Down" are available for streaming, and the album is available for pre-order/pre-save in a variety of formats and platforms here.

Physical copies of the album will feature new liner notes of an exclusive interview with Buckingham and Nicks conducted by David Fricke. Nicks is quoted in the liner notes saying, "We knew what we had as a duo, two songwriters that sang really well together. And it was a very natural thing, from the beginning." Buckingham added, " ... It stands up in a way you hope it would, by these two kids who were pretty young to be doing that work."

Buckingham Nicks, the album, famously flopped upon its initial release. However, the album was eventually heard by Mick Fleetwood, and it eventually led to Buckingham and Nicks joining Fleetwood Mac. The rest, as they say, is history.

