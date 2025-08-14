Block Island Ranked Among Outstanding Beach Getaways in the World

A Rhode Island destination has received high marks among Airbnb users as one of the best beach getaways in the world.

New Shoreham, Rhode Island, was named among the top 10 trending beach destinations to beat the end of the summer heat.

According to Airbnb, a recent consumer poll conducted by Panterra cited beach vacations as the top choice among travelers right now. Approximately half of the survey respondents named the beach as their top destination type for escaping the summer heat.

Here's what Airbnb had to say about the charms of New Shoreham:

"With searches surging nearly 160% this summer compared to last, Block Island has emerged as a standout destination in the Northeast. Guests can bike along dune-lined roads to the North Lighthouse, spot seals, and enjoy quiet beaches like Mansion and Coast Guard Beach. Sleepy in the off-season but buzzing with summer energy, this laid-back island pairs postcard-perfect scenery with the simple joy of birds, beaches, and bikes."