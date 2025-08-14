ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Block Island Ranked Among Outstanding Beach Getaways in the World

A Rhode Island destination has received high marks among Airbnb users as one of the best beach getaways in the world. New Shoreham, Rhode Island, was named among the top…

Michael Vyskocil
New Shoreham, RI, USA - August 5 2024: Aerial image of Old Harbor, Block Island, New Shoreham, RI and local downtown area and ferry terminal.

Stock Photo

A Rhode Island destination has received high marks among Airbnb users as one of the best beach getaways in the world.

New Shoreham, Rhode Island, was named among the top 10 trending beach destinations to beat the end of the summer heat. 

According to Airbnb, a recent consumer poll conducted by Panterra cited beach vacations as the top choice among travelers right now. Approximately half of the survey respondents named the beach as their top destination type for escaping the summer heat. 

Here's what Airbnb had to say about the charms of New Shoreham:

"With searches surging nearly 160% this summer compared to last, Block Island has emerged as a standout destination in the Northeast. Guests can bike along dune-lined roads to the North Lighthouse, spot seals, and enjoy quiet beaches like Mansion and Coast Guard Beach. Sleepy in the off-season but buzzing with summer energy, this laid-back island pairs postcard-perfect scenery with the simple joy of birds, beaches, and bikes."

In addition to New Shoreham, Portland, Maine, also rounded out the list as a second New England destination for travelers. According to the Airbnb report, searches for vacation rentals in Portland have jumped by 20% this year compared to 2024. 

Block Islandrhode island
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Doug Flutie
Local NewsFormer Boston College, Patriots Player to Pitch for Brockton Rox on Aug. 21Michael Vyskocil
Hands holding lager light foamy big beer glasses and clinking. Two friends sitting in bar and drinking alcohol drinks. Concept of Beer Fest, party, celebration, taste, national traditions.
Local NewsConcord Slates Public Hearing on Possible ‘Social District’ for SeptemberMichael Vyskocil
A fire jacket hangs next to an instrument panel on a fire truck in the fire station garage
Local NewsNew Bedford Firefighters Raise the Alarm About Lithium-Ion Battery FiresMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect