Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Reviews Six Cape Cod Pizza Shops for ‘One Bite Pizza Reviews’
Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has been blowing up New England lately with his pizza reviews. His latest expedition took him to Cape Cod for his One Bite Pizza Review YouTube channel.
After visiting only two places on the Cape, Portnoy decided to create a second scale for the Cape's pizza. He assigned all shops in the region a three-point “handicap” over the rest of the world, according to a Cape Cod Times report.
Stone L'Oven Pizza Co. in Brewster came in first on Protnoy's rankings, scoring a 7.7 on the rest-of-the-world scale and an 11 out of 10 on the Cape rating system.
“This is hands-down the best looking pizza I've encountered so far on my Cape Cod journey,” said Portnoy. “This is much more my style.”
Portnoy's MO involves ordering cheese pizza ahead and eating “one bite only” on the street in front of the shop.
Here's how other Cape pizza shops fared in Portnoy's ratings:
- Jacks Restaurant & Bar, Falmouth: 7.9 (scored before Portnoy began the Cape Cod scale) with a “bar pie (that) looks great.”
- Pizza Shark Cape Cod at the Pleasant Lake General Store in Harwich: 7.3 out of 10 on the Cape Cod scale; 5.9 overall.
- R C's Pizza, (Peterson's Market) Yarmouth Port: 7.1 Cape Cod scale; 5.5 real-life scale.
- Royal Pizza, Dennis Port: 5.8 real-life scale. Portnoy proclaimed, “Greek vibes about it. If I was ordering pizza on the college campus at East Bridgewater, this is what I would get.”
- Sweet Tomatoes Pizza, South Yarmouth: 10.2 Cape Cod scale; 7.3 real-life or overall scale. Portnoy said the Sweet Tomatoes pizza, with its sweet sauce and “a little floppy” appearance, reminded him of the The Upper Crust Pizzeria in Boston.
Portnoy's 10 out of 10 pizza rating — following his standard rating system — was given to Monté's Pizza in Lynn, north of Boston, according to a July 24 video.