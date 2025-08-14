Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Reviews Six Cape Cod Pizza Shops for ‘One Bite Pizza Reviews’

DALLAS, TEXAS – JUNE 14: Dave Portnoy looks on prior to Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has been blowing up New England lately with his pizza reviews. His latest expedition took him to Cape Cod for his One Bite Pizza Review YouTube channel.

After visiting only two places on the Cape, Portnoy decided to create a second scale for the Cape's pizza. He assigned all shops in the region a three-point “handicap” over the rest of the world, according to a Cape Cod Times report.

Stone L'Oven Pizza Co. in Brewster came in first on Protnoy's rankings, scoring a 7.7 on the rest-of-the-world scale and an 11 out of 10 on the Cape rating system.

“This is hands-down the best looking pizza I've encountered so far on my Cape Cod journey,” said Portnoy. “This is much more my style.”

Portnoy's MO involves ordering cheese pizza ahead and eating “one bite only” on the street in front of the shop.

Here's how other Cape pizza shops fared in Portnoy's ratings: