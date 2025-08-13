ContestsEvents
The Summer Of 2025 Is The Muggiest Since 1981

If the expression, it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity has never been more relevant than 2025. This is the muggiest year since 1981. It seems like we have either…

Bob Bronson
Young woman sitting on the couch at home and keeping a fresh water bottle on her forehead, she is suffering from the heat

It seems like we have either been sweltering in 90 plus heat with extremely high humidity or oddly cool. Most of us prefer summer temperatures to be in the 70’s and 80’s. When the temps rise up into the 90’s, that’s when it gets uncomfortable.
These hot temperatures and super high humidity always makes me wonder how people existed before air conditioning. It really wasn’t until the mid to late 1950s that residential air-conditioning was even a thing. It was a luxury to have an AC unit in one’s home. They were usually brought out around memorial day, and ran as needed through Labor Day.

It is almost impossible to imagine what life before air-conditioning was like. Think of places down south, and how hot they can be for months at a time. It’s a wonder that people could even exist before it.
It is understood that the only reason the south is as populated as it is now is purely because of the advent of air conditioning.

The muggies

The eastern half of the U.S. is having its muggiest summer since 1981.  That stretches from the Mississippi Valley to the East Coast, and 22 ENTIRE STATES plus Washington, D.C. have set at least 44-year-highs.

Dew point temps are a measure of how much moisture is in the air . . . and they have soared to sauna-like highs.  And yeah, scientists say it's an effect of climate change and fossil fuel pollution. Of course, there are those that don’t attributed to those factors, but rather just random weather patterns.

This has also been the second -most humid summer for the U.S. as a whole dating back to 1981.  And the average dew point temperature for June and July has slowly risen throughout the past four decades.

As they say, you can’t beat the heat, so try to make the most of it, because as we all know, summer is a very fleeting thing.

Bob Bronson
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
