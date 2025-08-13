The Summer Of 2025 Is The Muggiest Since 1981

Young woman sitting on the couch at home and keeping a fresh water bottle on her forehead, she is suffering from the heat

If the expression, it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity has never been more relevant than 2025. This is the muggiest year since 1981.

It seems like we have either been sweltering in 90 plus heat with extremely high humidity or oddly cool. Most of us prefer summer temperatures to be in the 70’s and 80’s. When the temps rise up into the 90’s, that’s when it gets uncomfortable.

These hot temperatures and super high humidity always makes me wonder how people existed before air conditioning. It really wasn’t until the mid to late 1950s that residential air-conditioning was even a thing. It was a luxury to have an AC unit in one’s home. They were usually brought out around memorial day, and ran as needed through Labor Day.

It is almost impossible to imagine what life before air-conditioning was like. Think of places down south, and how hot they can be for months at a time. It’s a wonder that people could even exist before it.

It is understood that the only reason the south is as populated as it is now is purely because of the advent of air conditioning.



The muggies

The eastern half of the U.S. is having its muggiest summer since 1981. That stretches from the Mississippi Valley to the East Coast, and 22 ENTIRE STATES plus Washington, D.C. have set at least 44-year-highs.

Dew point temps are a measure of how much moisture is in the air . . . and they have soared to sauna-like highs. And yeah, scientists say it's an effect of climate change and fossil fuel pollution. Of course, there are those that don’t attributed to those factors, but rather just random weather patterns.

This has also been the second -most humid summer for the U.S. as a whole dating back to 1981. And the average dew point temperature for June and July has slowly risen throughout the past four decades.