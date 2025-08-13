ContestsEvents
Gossiping with Your Spouse: The Secret Sauce to True Love

Apparently, love isn’t built on trust, romance, or shared values.It’s built on gossip. Yup, talking smack together. A new study from UC Riverside says couples who gossip together… stay together….

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Gossip

Concept of private life. Curious senior couple spying on neighbours over firewood outdoors

Apparently, love isn’t built on trust, romance, or shared values.
It’s built on gossip. Yup, talking smack together.

A new study from UC Riverside says couples who gossip together… stay together.

Forget candlelight dinners—what your marriage really needs is a shared enemy and some juicy details.

Researchers strapped recording devices on 76 couples. (Creepy, but okay.)
Turns out, we spend 38 minutes a day gossiping.
And 29 of those are with our significant other.

That means your spouse is your #1 gossip buddy.

Not your BFF. Not your co-worker. Your spouse.
Which, honestly, makes sense—who else will appreciate your dramatic reenactment of what Aunt Linda did at Easter?

Scientists think this works because gossip is “emotional bonding.”
It’s proof you’re “on the same team.” Like when you leave a party, get in the car, and immediately say, “Did you see what she was wearing?” That’s love, baby.

And it doesn’t matter if it’s positive or negative. Trash-talking your friends? Strengthens your bond. Reminiscing about how fun the night was? Same thing.

Apparently, the key to a healthy marriage is less “I love you” and more “Oh my god, you will not believe what I just heard.”

So yeah. Next date night? Skip the romance.

Grab some wine, scroll through Facebook, and let the magic happen.

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
