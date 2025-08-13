Gossiping with Your Spouse: The Secret Sauce to True Love

Concept of private life. Curious senior couple spying on neighbours over firewood outdoors

Apparently, love isn’t built on trust, romance, or shared values.

It’s built on gossip. Yup, talking smack together.

A new study from UC Riverside says couples who gossip together… stay together.

Forget candlelight dinners—what your marriage really needs is a shared enemy and some juicy details.

Researchers strapped recording devices on 76 couples. (Creepy, but okay.)

Turns out, we spend 38 minutes a day gossiping.

And 29 of those are with our significant other.

That means your spouse is your #1 gossip buddy.

Not your BFF. Not your co-worker. Your spouse.

Which, honestly, makes sense—who else will appreciate your dramatic reenactment of what Aunt Linda did at Easter?

Scientists think this works because gossip is “emotional bonding.”

It’s proof you’re “on the same team.” Like when you leave a party, get in the car, and immediately say, “Did you see what she was wearing?” That’s love, baby.

And it doesn’t matter if it’s positive or negative. Trash-talking your friends? Strengthens your bond. Reminiscing about how fun the night was? Same thing.

Apparently, the key to a healthy marriage is less “I love you” and more “Oh my god, you will not believe what I just heard.”

So yeah. Next date night? Skip the romance.