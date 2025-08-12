Wedding Tickets Are The New Matrimonial Trend

Weddings are expensive.

Like, “I could have bought a used Range Rover" expensive.

The average American wedding costs $33,000, which breaks down to about $284 per guest. That’s a lot of money for Aunt Carol to eat half a piece of chicken and complain about the DJ.

But fear not, budget-conscious lovebirds. A new app out of France has arrived to save your wallet. It’s called Invitin. And here’s the genius (or horrifying) idea: Sell tickets to your wedding. Not to friends. Not to family. To strangers.

Yes. You, too, can monetize your big day by letting random people from the internet come drink your champagne and watch you commit to forever.

Here’s how it works: You list how many tickets you want to sell. Prices range from $100 to $200 each (more if your venue is fancy). Then, interested randos apply. You approve them—after checking their profiles—because safety, obviously.

They have to agree to wedding rules:

Dress nice, arrive on time, don’t get sloppy drunk, and don’t post photos without permission. Basically, they’re Tinder dates with better lighting and cake.

Once approved, they show up.

They mingle, dance, laugh and possibly give a speech if someone hands them a mic. You, meanwhile, are pretending you don’t notice that Table 8 is full of people no one can identify.

It’s like Wedding Crashers, except instead of dodging security, they’re PayPal-ing you for the privilege.

Of course, this raises questions. Where do they sit? Do they get a meal choice? Are they in your wedding photos? Or will your photographer have to be told, “Oh, yeah, that’s Dave from the internet. We met him last Thursday.”

But hey—maybe there’s money to be made in the extras. Sell them professional photos of themselves at your wedding like theme parks do on rollercoasters. Charge for bouquet toss participation. Offer an upgrade to the “Best Man Toast Experience.”