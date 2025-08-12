ContestsEvents
My Energy Feels Off Is The New Sick Day

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Sick

Fatigue and upset woman touching nose bridge feeling eye strain or headache, trying to relieve pain. Sick and exhausted female spending day at home. Depressed lady feeling weary dizzy

Once upon a time, people called in sick because they had the flu. Or their kid had the flu. Or their car broke down in the middle of nowhere and a tow truck guy named Rick said he could “probably get there by Tuesday.”

Now? We’ve entered a new era.

A Gen Z intern just went viral for emailing her boss that she’d be out July 28th–30th. No request. No “Hey, would it be okay?” Just a notification.

Her reason? “My energy feels a little off.”

That’s it. Not “I have COVID.” Not “I broke my foot.” Just a vibe check that apparently failed.

Is this sick or what?

The full quote: “Feeling a bit overwhelmed with all the work, and my energy feels a little off, so not getting that vibe.” She closed it with, “Will talk soon, Bye.” Which is the business email equivalent of dropping the mic.

The 28th was a Monday, by the way. So yes, she basically announced a three-day weekend like she was the Queen of PTO.

Is this just a mental health day with better branding? Maybe. Or is it proof that some Zoomers don’t actually understand how jobs work? Also maybe.

The boss ended up approving it. Which either makes him super progressive… or too tired to fight about “vibes” on a Friday. Or pretty sick himself.

Corporate America - get ready because your energy is about to get really wacky.

Mental Healthsick dayworkplace drama
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
