My Energy Feels Off Is The New Sick Day

Once upon a time, people called in sick because they had the flu. Or their kid had the flu. Or their car broke down in the middle of nowhere and a tow truck guy named Rick said he could “probably get there by Tuesday.”

Now? We’ve entered a new era.

A Gen Z intern just went viral for emailing her boss that she’d be out July 28th–30th. No request. No “Hey, would it be okay?” Just a notification.

Her reason? “My energy feels a little off.”

That’s it. Not “I have COVID.” Not “I broke my foot.” Just a vibe check that apparently failed.

Is this sick or what?

The full quote: “Feeling a bit overwhelmed with all the work, and my energy feels a little off, so not getting that vibe.” She closed it with, “Will talk soon, Bye.” Which is the business email equivalent of dropping the mic.

The 28th was a Monday, by the way. So yes, she basically announced a three-day weekend like she was the Queen of PTO.

Is this just a mental health day with better branding? Maybe. Or is it proof that some Zoomers don’t actually understand how jobs work? Also maybe.

The boss ended up approving it. Which either makes him super progressive… or too tired to fight about “vibes” on a Friday. Or pretty sick himself.