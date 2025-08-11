Worcester’s Out to Lunch Festival Celebrates Community Through Entertainment, Food, and Fun

From farm stands and vendors to crafters and musical entertainment, Worcester's Out to Lunch Festival has been central in connecting the community.

The Wednesday event runs each week through Wednesday, Aug. 20. Booths are set up on the Common between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Lisa Malo, the marketing director for Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District, reported that attendance at the weekly festival has jumped by approximately 70% during the summer. Part of this increase has been attributed to a $100,000 state grant to expand the festival, enabling the organization to secure a larger stage for performances, attract well-known musicians, and broaden the farmers market and number of festivals from six last year to 10 this year.

“It's all thanks to our vendors,” Malo said in comments shared with the Telegram & Gazette. She acknowledged the small-business owners, farmers, and nonprofits that hold down their booths week after week, contributing to an engaging event for the community.

Additionally, the event allows members of the community to learn more about food-assistance benefits and city services available to residents while they taste some of the freshest items from food producers.

According to Malo, the festival began approximately 15 years ago by the city as a way to encourage office workers to leave their buildings and venture into downtown. Today, with more people residing in downtown neighborhoods, people attend the festival from areas outside the downtown core.

Malo noted that it's too early to preview what Out to Lunch will look like in 2026, but she is certain that the festival will be back for a new season.