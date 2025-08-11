ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Worcester’s Out to Lunch Festival Celebrates Community Through Entertainment, Food, and Fun

From farm stands and vendors to crafters and musical entertainment, Worcester’s Out to Lunch Festival has been central in connecting the community.  The Wednesday event runs each week through Wednesday,…

Michael Vyskocil
Out to Lunch Festival Worcester

Photo: City of Worcester/Facebook

From farm stands and vendors to crafters and musical entertainment, Worcester's Out to Lunch Festival has been central in connecting the community. 

The Wednesday event runs each week through Wednesday, Aug. 20. Booths are set up on the Common between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Lisa Malo, the marketing director for Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District, reported that attendance at the weekly festival has jumped by approximately 70% during the summer. Part of this increase has been attributed to a $100,000 state grant to expand the festival, enabling the organization to secure a larger stage for performances, attract well-known musicians, and broaden the farmers market and number of festivals from six last year to 10 this year.

“It's all thanks to our vendors,” Malo said in comments shared with the Telegram & GazetteShe acknowledged the small-business owners, farmers, and nonprofits that hold down their booths week after week, contributing to an engaging event for the community. 

View the post on Facebook

Additionally, the event allows members of the community to learn more about food-assistance benefits and city services available to residents while they taste some of the freshest items from food producers.

According to Malo, the festival began approximately 15 years ago by the city as a way to encourage office workers to leave their buildings and venture into downtown. Today, with more people residing in downtown neighborhoods, people attend the festival from areas outside the downtown core.

Malo noted that it's too early to preview what Out to Lunch will look like in 2026, but she is certain that the festival will be back for a new season.

Vendors at this year's festival included Teree Thomas Perez of Made from Jewl'ry, an artisan company that fashions wearables from broken pieces of jewelry; Mami's Kitchen Pupusas, which cooks up El Salvadoran cuisine; and the Regional Environmental Council. 

Worcester
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Amtrak Acela train
Local NewsAmtrak Announces Debut of ‘NextGen’ Acela Trains on Aug. 28Michael Vyskocil
Row 34 Kenmore
Local NewsHighly Rated Boston Seafood Restaurant Opens in Kenmore SquareMichael Vyskocil
Backpack and school supplies: books, notepad, felt-tip pens, scissors on brown wooden table
Local News800 Volunteers Help Kids in Need Get School Supplies Through Backpack-a-Thon in BostonMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect