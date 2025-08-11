Why You Need To Spend 15 Minutes Outside Everyday
As I write this blog, I am inside looking at the beautiful summer day outside. It's going to be at least 90 degrees and sunny with a bit humid conditions and the dreaded "real feel" temp hovering in the upper 90's. It may be hot outside, but that will not stop me from getting out of the house (or office) because it's vital to do so.
We hear a lot these days about exercise and how important it is for your overall health. Most of us know this and hopefully attempt to get some in during the course of the week. Experts say that we should strive for at least 120 minutes of exercise per week at a moderate pace.
What if we took all that weekly exercise outside? We know now that being outside of the house at least 15 minutes per day offers many health benefits.
It is not too hard a goal to meet when you think about needing just a quarter of an hour a day to get those health rewards.
Get outside often
Scientists have determined that just 15 minutes of daily outdoor time can reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Research analyzing nearly 450 studies found that brief nature exposure significantly benefits mental health.
The study, led by experts at Stanford University, revealed that even passive outdoor activities are more effective in boosting mood than active exercises. Spending over 45 minutes outdoors daily further reduces stress and increases vitality. With mental health disorders on the rise, experts recommend integrating nature exposure into daily routines. The findings also emphasize the importance of incorporating green spaces into urban areas. (Story URL)
If you’re not a fan of hard-core exercise, and prefer a leisurely stroll after dinner, then this is fine too. Perhaps you can start incorporating daily walks up at least 15 minutes just to read some of the minimum health benefits. Like anything else, if you start, adding to those 15 minutes, you will see even more results.