Why You Need To Spend 15 Minutes Outside Everyday

As I write this blog, I am inside looking at the beautiful summer day outside. It’s going to be at least 90 degrees and sunny with a bit humid conditions…

Bob Bronson
Young women listening to music on phone with earbuds

Young woman city walk tourist vacation lifestyle using digital device

As I write this blog, I am inside looking at the beautiful summer day outside. It's going to be at least 90 degrees and sunny with a bit humid conditions and the dreaded "real feel" temp hovering in the upper 90's. It may be hot outside, but that will not stop me from getting out of the house (or office) because it's vital to do so.

We hear a lot these days about exercise and how important it is for your overall health. Most of us know this and hopefully attempt to get some in during the course of the week. Experts say that we should strive for at least 120 minutes of exercise per week at a moderate pace.

What if we took all that weekly exercise outside? We know now that being outside of the house at least 15 minutes per day offers many health benefits.
It is not too hard a goal to meet when you think about needing just a quarter of an hour a day to get those health rewards.


Get outside often

Scientists have determined that just 15 minutes of daily outdoor time can reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Research analyzing nearly 450 studies found that brief nature exposure significantly benefits mental health.

The study, led by experts at Stanford University, revealed that even passive outdoor activities are more effective in boosting mood than active exercises. Spending over 45 minutes outdoors daily further reduces stress and increases vitality. With mental health disorders on the rise, experts recommend integrating nature exposure into daily routines. The findings also emphasize the importance of incorporating green spaces into urban areas. (Story URL)

If you’re not a fan of hard-core exercise, and prefer a leisurely stroll after dinner, then this is fine too. Perhaps you can start incorporating daily walks up at least 15 minutes just to read some of the minimum health benefits. Like anything else, if you start, adding to those 15 minutes, you will see even more results.

Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
