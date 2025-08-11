ContestsEvents
Six Weird Ways to Sneak More Movement Into Your Day

We all say we want to move more. Then Netflix asks, “Are you still watching?” and we’re like, “Yes… and please bring snacks.” But CNN Health just dropped a list…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
We all say we want to move more.


Then Netflix asks, “Are you still watching?” and we’re like, “Yes… and please bring snacks.”

But CNN Health just dropped a list of ways to get your move on—some normal, some… creative.
Sure, you’ve heard “take the stairs” and “park farther away.”
But have you ever considered turning tooth-brushing into a calf workout?

Here are six delightfully weird ways to sneak in more movement—without joining a gym or wearing neon spandex.

1. Squat while your food nukes.
Microwave timers are basically personal trainers.
Thirty seconds? Do squats.
One minute? Lunge.
Two minutes? Congratulations, you just did a workout and your burrito is ready.

2. Pick a “workout show.”
Every time you watch this one show, you move.
Could be planks, could be crunches.
Warning: You might start associating The Bachelor with pain—oh wait, that already happens.

3. Calf raises while brushing.
Two minutes of brushing = two minutes of calf sculpting.
Bonus: You’ll feel smugly productive before you’ve even had coffee.

4. Stand when you chat.
If it’s a work call, maybe you’re stuck at the desk.
But if it’s your mom asking if you’ve eaten yet, get up and pace.
You’ll hit your step count before she’s halfway through the weather report.

5. Carry groceries all at once.
Forget multiple trips.
Load yourself like a pack mule and waddle to the car.
Congratulations, you just worked your arms, legs, and core.

6. Chore speed runs.
A study says rushing chores boosts your heart rate.
Vacuum like you’re on a game show.
Take the trash out like the bin is about to explode.
Boom—cardio.

The best part? These moves require zero extra time.
You’re already microwaving, brushing, talking, cleaning, and shopping.
Now you’re just doing it like a slightly more active human.

So yeah—skip the guilt, skip the gym membership, and start doing squats for snacks.

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
