MBTA Unveils Largest Ferry Addition to Its Fleet: The Millennium

The Millennium, a 400-person catamaran, sailed by the Long Wharf on Thursday, Aug. 7. This visit enabled the public to get its first look at the newest, largest enhancement to the MBTA's ferry fleet.

The Millennium will run along the Hingham route daily, said MBTA general manager and CEO Phillip Eng at a press event on Aug. 7 announcing the ferry's arrival.

MBTA Chief Operating Officer Ryan Coholan told the Boston Globe that ferry ridership has expanded during the last two years, which has prompted the MBTA to boost its route and service offerings. These enhancements include the launch of the ferry in Lynn in 2023. Additionally, last year, two smaller boats were added to the fleet to increase demand.

The MBTA operates three ferry routes throughout the year and four seasonal routes during the spring and fall.

“This big addition is going to allow us to really handle some of the larger ridership routes because we know right now the popularity has overgrown our capacity,” Eng said. He acknowledged Gov. Maura Healey's administration for investing in mass transportation. Ten million dollars of state funds supported the purchase of the Millennium.

While the Millennium does not have an official opening launch date, Eng said the vessel is expected to be put into service “this season.”

“We serve a diverse population, and we want to make sure the MBTA crews, including those that are supporting us, are just as diverse as the people we serve,” Eng said.