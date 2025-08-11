ContestsEvents
Former Legal Seafoods CEO to Launch New Restaurant at Logan International Airport

Michael Vyskocil
Battered fish and chips (fries) freshly cooked to golden brown, served on a plate with a wedge of lemon and some sauce.

Stock Image

A new fast-casual seafood restaurant has been approved for operations at Logan International Airport, with a familiar name guiding the new establishment.

According to a Universal Hub report, the Boston Licensing Board has approved plans for Roger's Fish & Chips to operate in a new space at Terminal A (Unit AS-2-A02). The restaurant would have 700 square feet of space, occupying an area of the terminal where other food vendors are present, along with a food court seating area. 

A Boston Restaurant Talk blog post noted that Roger Berkowitz, former president and CEO of Legal Seafoods, is behind the new restaurant concept. Berkowitz, who sold the popular New England seafood restaurant empire in 2020, currently operates Roger's Fish Co. This online seafood company sells and delivers flash-frozen seafood across the country.

Berkowitz told Universal Hub that at Roger's Fish & Chips, customers will get alcoholic beverages served to them at their table by staffers, similar to the way McDonald's delivers meals to tables at its restaurants, and in "distinct containers." This procedure will allow his "Fish & Chipsters" to watch diners to make sure they're not handing their drinks off to anyone younger than 21, he told the board at a hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Berkowitz added that his new venture at Logan International Airport responds to growing labor costs and supply-chain issues which have escalated restaurant operating costs. He said he wants to try providing the same high-quality food, such as double-clam chowder, at a lower price by eliminating the need for high-expense servers.

Bostonlogan airportrestaurants
Michael VyskocilWriter
