Does a Layover Count as “Visiting” a State?

How many states have you been to? Go ahead—count them. Now… be honest. Did you count that time you sprinted through the Dallas airport to make your connection? Because according…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Two people in casual attire are running with expressions of panic, possibly late for a flight, in an architecturally modern airport with a yellow suitcase

How many states have you been to?


Go ahead—count them.


Now… be honest. Did you count that time you sprinted through the Dallas airport to make your connection?

Because according to a new poll, 14% of Americans say YES—a layover totally counts.


One in seven people is proudly out here saying, “I’ve been to Minneapolis.”

Translation: “I bought a muffin at the gate in Minnesota once.”

For the record, I’m with them.


If I set foot on the ground—even if it’s just a jet bridge—boom, it’s on the list.
I would absolutely count it in my “countries visited” tally too.


If I had a layover in Paris and got into one of those fancy lounges? Oh, I’m telling people I had dinner in Paris.


Technically true, and it sounds way more glamorous than “I ate a stale baguette next to the charging station.”

Here’s what people think you need to do for it to “really” count:

  • 21% say a full trip with sightseeing. (They’re the sticklers.)
  • 15% say you have to spend the night.
  • 27% think just driving through is enough. (Shoutout to every road trip kid who’s “been” to ten states while asleep in the backseat.)
  • 7% say you need to leave the airport on a long layover and go explore.
  • 3% think just having a meal counts.
  • 14% say stepping foot on the ground is fine.
  • And 2%—the most optimistic travelers alive—say flying over it counts.

That last group cracks me up. By their logic, one flight from L.A. to New York means you’ve been to Kansas… twice. It’s like travel Pokémon—you “catch” states without ever stopping.

The truth? Your travel count is your business. If you want to put “North Dakota” on your list because you bought gum during a layover, do it. If you want to wait until you’ve hiked, eaten, and Instagrammed, that’s cool too.
But me?

If my shoes hit the ground—even just in an airport bathroom—I’ve been there.

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
