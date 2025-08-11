Boston Celtics Hold Groundbreaking for New Providence Early Education Center

ContestsEvents
Michael Vyskocil
Photo: Boston Celtics/Facebook

Several members of the Boston Celtics were on hand on Thursday, Aug. 7, for the groundbreaking of an early education center in Providence. The new center in the Manton Heights neighborhood is expected to open in early 2026.

Celtics President Rich Gotham, head coach Joe Mazzulla, and six-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum attended on behalf of the Celtics. Additional participants included Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, President and CEO of Amica Insurance Ted Shallcross, and Executive Director of the Providence Housing Authority Melissa Sanzaro.

According to an ABC6 News report, the Celtics said there is a direct need for high-quality educational programs in low-income areas. When it opens, the early education center project will directly respond to that need.

The Amica Companies Foundation and the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation provided funding for the early childhood education center's development.

Watch coverage from the groundbreaking from NBC 10 WJAR:

[EMBED YOUTUBE VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hW9TshZcqoo&t=1s]

Michael VyskocilWriter
