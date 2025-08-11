Amtrak Announces Debut of ‘NextGen’ Acela Trains on Aug. 28

On Thursday, Aug. 7, Amtrak announced a new fleet of Acela Express trains, promising to deliver faster speeds and enhanced service, which will debut on Aug. 28.

Dubbed the “NextGen Acela,” the trains will travel from Boston through New York City to Washington, D.C., according to Amtrak. The new trains will boost their seating capacity by 27% and offer more daily departures, Amtrak said. Passengers can expect the new Acela trains to attain a top speed of 160 mph, 10 mph faster than the current fleet of Acela trains.

“NextGen Acela is more than a new train — it's an evolution of travel,” Roger Harris, Amtrak's president, said in the company's statement shared with the Boston Globe. “In just a few weeks, history will be made with the debut of NextGen Acela as we launch a new standard for American train travel.”

Traveler amenities aboard the new Acela trains are plentiful. The trains will offer an “elevated experience,” according to Amtrak, with revamped seats and winged headrests, greater legroom, roomier bathrooms, free 5G Wi-Fi, and individual power outlets and reading lights.

Amtrak is keeping the cost of tickets for the new trains the same, said Jason Abrams, senior public relations manager at Amtrak.

According to the Boston Globe report, the trains were initially set to debut in 2021, but several delays impacted the launch timetable. Among the problems Amtrak faced were COVID-19 restrictions and supply chain shortages, Abrams said to the Globe.

The NextGen Acela trains represent the first high-speed trains manufactured in the United States, certified under new safety requirements from the Federal Railroad Administration. The introduction of the NexGen Acela trains is part of a larger modernization effort by Amtrak that includes supporting more efficient long-distance travel and enhanced train interiors.