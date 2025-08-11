800 Volunteers Help Kids in Need Get School Supplies Through Backpack-a-Thon in Boston

More than 800 volunteers descended on the floor of Boston's Agganis Arena to pack 45,000 backpacks with vital school supplies for children in need. The nonprofit Cradles to Crayons hosted the backpack-a-thon to support 26 school districts across Massachusetts.

Christine Morin, CEO of Cradles to Crayons, told NewsCenter 5 Boston that the event helps families facing the burden of purchasing back-to-school supplies.

According to a National Retail Federation report, 51% of consumers are concerned that higher tariffs on certain products could cause them to spend more money on back-to-school supplies this year.

"We know that it costs about $858 for back-to-school expenses for an average family. That's a lot for a Massachusetts family, so that's why we're here — to make it easier for kids to have what they need," she said. "We hear from our service partners that when backpacks arrive, that kids and families are so excited to tear open those packages, and really what it means is that someone cares about them, someone believes in them, and that really matters."

For volunteers like Nicole Williams, spending time to help kids get the school year off to the best start possible is a reward of its own.

"As a teacher, you spend all year trying to help your children try to go through the year, learn things, feel comfortable, and this is just kind of another way that I can sort of participate, help out," she said.