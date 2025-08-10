Win Rob Thomas Tickets All Week Long!

This week on 105.7 WROR, we’re giving you the chance to win two tickets to see Rob Thomas live at Leader Bank Pavilion on August 15th—and all you have to do is listen for the code word and enter it below.

Here’s how it works:

Tune in all week long—Monday through Friday—for your chance to catch a daily code word announced at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm. Once you hear it, head right to this page, type in the code word, and click Submit. That’s it!

Note on the day of the show, the last code word will be announced at 12pm!

Rob Thomas, known for his powerhouse vocals and incredible live performances, is hitting the stage at one of Boston’s most scenic outdoor venues. Whether you’ve been a fan since the Matchbox Twenty days or you just love great live music, this is a night you won’t want to miss. Picture yourself with a friend, partner, or sibling, soaking in the summer night, waterfront breeze, and all your favorite songs under the stars.

Don't miss your chance to experience an unforgettable evening filled with great music, a vibrant crowd, and views of the Boston Harbor—on us.

🎶 Enter to Win Below 🎶

The more code words you collect and enter, the more chances you have to win. So keep your radio on, and your ears open. It’s just another way WROR is bringing the music you love closer than ever.