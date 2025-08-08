See Stevie Nicks at TD Garden!

Stevie Nicks is bringing her legendary voice and iconic stage presence to TD Garden, and WROR 105.7 wants to send you to see her live! The rescheduled show is now happening on Monday, November 24th, and if you're a fan of powerful vocals, timeless hits, and unforgettable live performances, this is one concert you don’t want to miss.

Whether Stevie’s been the soundtrack to your life since the '70s or you’ve just recently discovered her music, this is your chance to experience a night filled with unforgettable songs like “Edge of Seventeen,” “Landslide,” and “Stand Back.”

Picture it now: You and a guest, in the heart of the city, surrounded by fellow fans, singing along to the songs you’ve loved for years. Maybe it’s a date night. Maybe you’re treating your best friend or a family member who’s always been a fan. However you use the tickets, it’ll be a night to remember.

Whether you're reliving the soundtrack of your youth or catching Stevie live for the very first time, this is your chance to be part of a truly special night.