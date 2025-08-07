Massachusetts Is Home to the ‘Hottest ZIP Code in America’ Per Realtor.com

The popular real estate website Realtor.com has named one Massachusetts locale the "hottest ZIP code in America."

In its list of the hottest 50 ZIP codes in 2025 for homebuyers, the community of Beverly ranked No. 1. The coastal city in the Boston metro area has made its first appearance on this annual list this year.

Beverly provides a combination of livability, value, and closeness to Boston that appeals to homebuyers, according to the report. The median listing price for a home in Beverly is $746,000.

“Beverly is a great city to live in,” Adeline Matton, a real estate agent and broker with Aluxety Realty, told Realtor.com. “First of all, it's so scenic. It's an oceanside city. We have the harbor. We have yacht clubs, beautiful beaches, beautiful parks, beautiful greenery, and downtown is thriving.”

According to the report, homes in Beverly were on the market for only 16 days, had nearly five times more listing views than the national average, and sold for a median price that was considered a discount compared to other portions of Boston.