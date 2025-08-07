Boston Bruins Release Schedule for 2025 Fan Fest Tour, Sept. 5-7
The Boston Bruins have released their schedule for the team's 2025 Fan Fest Tour, which will make three stops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The dates and locations for the tour stops are as follows:
- Friday, Sept. 5: Chesna Memorial Rink, 495 Hanover St., Hanover | 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 6: Wallace Civic Center, 1000 John Fitchburg Highway, Fitchburg | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 7: Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road, Concord | 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Admission to each Fan Fest Tour stop is free, but fans are encouraged to pre-register to facilitate entry to the activities. Fans can pre-register and view more information about the tour online.
During the team's tour stops, fans of all ages can participate in hockey games, explore interactive exhibits, and purchase Bruins merchandise. The Boston Bruins Foundation will be on hand with BFit Combine stations to engage kids in various physical fitness activities. Members of the Bruins organization are also expected to participate in activities at each Fan Fest Tour stop.
At the Concord and Fitchburg tour stops only, youth who have registered for the Bruins Academy Learn to Play program can be fitted for new hockey gear. Registration for the Fall 2025 Learn to Play program opens on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at noon. Information about this program is available on the Boston Bruins website.