ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Boston Bruins Release Schedule for 2025 Fan Fest Tour, Sept. 5-7

The Boston Bruins have released their schedule for the team’s 2025 Fan Fest Tour, which will make three stops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The dates and locations for the…

Michael Vyskocil
Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins

BOSTON – FEBRUARY 5: Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Championship banners hang in the rafters during the game against the Carolina Panthers on February 5, 2006 at TD Banknorth Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins have released their schedule for the team's 2025 Fan Fest Tour, which will make three stops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The dates and locations for the tour stops are as follows:

  • Friday, Sept. 5: Chesna Memorial Rink, 495 Hanover St., Hanover | 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 6: Wallace Civic Center, 1000 John Fitchburg Highway, Fitchburg | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 7: Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road, Concord | 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Admission to each Fan Fest Tour stop is free, but fans are encouraged to pre-register to facilitate entry to the activities. Fans can pre-register and view more information about the tour online.

During the team's tour stops, fans of all ages can participate in hockey games, explore interactive exhibits, and purchase Bruins merchandise. The Boston Bruins Foundation will be on hand with BFit Combine stations to engage kids in various physical fitness activities. Members of the Bruins organization are also expected to participate in activities at each Fan Fest Tour stop.

At the Concord and Fitchburg tour stops only, youth who have registered for the Bruins Academy Learn to Play program can be fitted for new hockey gear. Registration for the Fall 2025 Learn to Play program opens on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at noon. Information about this program is available on the Boston Bruins website

boston bruinsConcordFitchburgHanoverMassachusettsNew Hampshire
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Massachusetts state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog
Local NewsMassachusetts Is Home to the ‘Hottest ZIP Code in America’ Per Realtor.comMichael Vyskocil
Guinness beer
Local NewsFamous Guinness Reviewer Names Boston Pub the Best for the BrewMichael Vyskocil
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu
Local NewsMayor Michelle Wu Pledges Support for Bringing WNBA Team to BostonMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect