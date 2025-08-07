Boston Bruins Release Schedule for 2025 Fan Fest Tour, Sept. 5-7

BOSTON – FEBRUARY 5: Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Championship banners hang in the rafters during the game against the Carolina Panthers on February 5, 2006 at TD Banknorth Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins have released their schedule for the team's 2025 Fan Fest Tour, which will make three stops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The dates and locations for the tour stops are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 5: Chesna Memorial Rink, 495 Hanover St., Hanover | 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6: Wallace Civic Center, 1000 John Fitchburg Highway, Fitchburg | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7: Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road, Concord | 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Admission to each Fan Fest Tour stop is free, but fans are encouraged to pre-register to facilitate entry to the activities. Fans can pre-register and view more information about the tour online.

During the team's tour stops, fans of all ages can participate in hockey games, explore interactive exhibits, and purchase Bruins merchandise. The Boston Bruins Foundation will be on hand with BFit Combine stations to engage kids in various physical fitness activities. Members of the Bruins organization are also expected to participate in activities at each Fan Fest Tour stop.