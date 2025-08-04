ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Two Middlesex County Communities Recognized With Lowest Traffic Fatalities in Country

Two communities north of Boston have been recognized as being among the safest in the country for their roadways. Lexington and Somerville tied for having the lowest number of deaths…

Michael Vyskocil
Close up of driver hands holding steering wheel driving car with blurred city street lights on background at night.

Stock Image

Two communities north of Boston have been recognized as being among the safest in the country for their roadways.

Lexington and Somerville tied for having the lowest number of deaths per 100,000 people in SmartAsset's "America's Safest Suburbs 2025 Study."

According to the study, Somerville and Lexington each recorded four traffic deaths per 100,00 people. By comparison, median traffic deaths across 360 suburbs were 10.8 per 100,000 residents.

In its comparison, SmartAsset considered 360 places with a 15- to 45-minute drive from the 100 largest U.S. cities by car across five safety metrics, including excessive drinking and lethal vehicle accidents. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings.

"Stop-and-go traffic does have some benefits," the study authors state, noting that Lexington and Somerville, in particular, experience wait times getting in and out of the nearby Boston city center.

Additionally, Chelsea and Salem, Massachusetts, also ranked in the top 10 for the lowest traffic deaths per 100,000 residents.

LexingtonMassachusettsSomerville
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Tom Brady
Local NewsNew England Patriots to Unveil New Tom Brady Statue Before Preseason GameMichael Vyskocil
Closeup of a line of colourful cocktails resting on the bar at a club
Local NewsNew Liquor License Revisions Permit Boston Businesses to Expand to Full Alcohol LicensesMichael Vyskocil
Restoration Project Uncovers Hidden Cherubs in Boston’s Old North Church
Local NewsRestoration Project Uncovers Hidden Cherubs in Boston’s Old North ChurchMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect