Two Middlesex County Communities Recognized With Lowest Traffic Fatalities in Country

Two communities north of Boston have been recognized as being among the safest in the country for their roadways.

Lexington and Somerville tied for having the lowest number of deaths per 100,000 people in SmartAsset's "America's Safest Suburbs 2025 Study."

According to the study, Somerville and Lexington each recorded four traffic deaths per 100,00 people. By comparison, median traffic deaths across 360 suburbs were 10.8 per 100,000 residents.

In its comparison, SmartAsset considered 360 places with a 15- to 45-minute drive from the 100 largest U.S. cities by car across five safety metrics, including excessive drinking and lethal vehicle accidents. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings.

"Stop-and-go traffic does have some benefits," the study authors state, noting that Lexington and Somerville, in particular, experience wait times getting in and out of the nearby Boston city center.