Restoration Project Uncovers Hidden Cherubs in Boston’s Old North Church

A more than $400,000 restoration of the inside of Boston's historic Old North Church has revealed some centuries-old treasures.

Last September, art conservator Gianfranco Pocobene and his team began working to restore 20 of the 18th-century painted cherubs inside the church.

“What's really cool about this project is it probably is one of the earliest colonial America decorations in the country,” said Pocobene in December 2024 to NewsCenter 5 Boston.

In a time-consuming and careful process to restore the beauty of the cherubs, Pocobene and his team applied a solvent, let the solvent sit, scraped layers of old paint off the figures, applied a varnish, and restored the original artwork. The process of removing the existing paint from the cherbus took approximately eight months.

According to NewsCenter 5, records from the church indicate that a man named John Gibbs received payment in 1727 to paint the angels.

Historic photos from inside the church reveal the detailed artwork that once adorned the structure's ceiling and walls. In 1912, the church's interior was painted white, covering up the cherubs. It's unclear why the church was painted in this way, but some speculations suggest that painting may have been the most economically feasible renovation option at the time.

Before the whitewashing was applied, the walls of the church were not cleaned. According to Pocobene, the layer of protective grime underneath the white paint made removing it a little easier in a process that would not damage the historic art.